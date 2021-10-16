    • October 16, 2021
    How to Watch Wyoming Cowboys vs. Fresno State Bulldogs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Sep 18, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs running back Ronnie Rivers (20) runs against UCLA Bruins defensive back Mo Osling III (7) in the third quarter at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

    Sep 18, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs running back Ronnie Rivers (20) runs against UCLA Bruins defensive back Mo Osling III (7) in the third quarter at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

    The Fresno State Bulldogs (4-2, 0-0 MWC) play a familiar opponent when they visit the Wyoming Cowboys (4-1, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium in a MWC showdown. Check out the story below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Wyoming vs. Fresno State

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021
    • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Stadium: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Fresno State vs. Wyoming

    Fresno State vs Wyoming Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Fresno State

    -3

    53.5

    Fresno State and Wyoming Stats

    • The Bulldogs rack up 15.6 more points per game (39.0) than the Cowboys give up (23.4).
    • This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over 15 times, six more than the Cowboys' takeaways (9).
    • The Cowboys have averaged 7.9 more points this year (30.4) than the Bulldogs have allowed (22.5).
    • The Cowboys have turned the ball over six times, two fewer times than the Bulldogs have forced turnovers (8).

    Fresno State Players to Watch

    • Jake Haener leads Fresno State with 2,230 passing yards (371.7 ypg) on 164-of-236 passing with 18 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Ronnie Rivers, has carried the ball 91 times for 420 yards (70.0 per game), with three touchdowns this year. He's also caught 21 passes for 235 yards (39.2 per game) and one touchdown.
    • This season Jordan Mims has piled up 18 carries for 106 yards (17.7 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Jalen Cropper's 528 receiving yards (88.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 44 receptions with nine touchdowns.
    • Josh Kelly has put up a 461-yard season so far (76.8 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 29 passes.
    • Keric Wheatfall's 18 receptions have netted him 325 yards (54.2 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Wyoming Players to Watch

    • Sean Chambers has thrown for 893 yards (178.6 ypg) to lead Wyoming, completing 54% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 111 rushing yards (22.2 ypg) on 47 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
    • Xazavian Valladay has carried the ball 84 times for a team-high 436 yards (87.2 per game), with four touchdowns this year. He has also caught eight passes for 131 yards (26.2 per game).
    • This season Titus Swen has rushed for 216 yards (43.2 per game) on 44 carries with two touchdowns.
    • Isaiah Neyor's team-high 282 receiving yards (56.4 yards per game) have come on 16 receptions with four touchdowns.
    • Ayden Eberhardt has put up a 210-yard season so far (42.0 receiving yards per game), reeling in 16 passes.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    16
    2021

    Fresno State at Wyoming

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    3:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
