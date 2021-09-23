Wyoming vs. UConn: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

September 23, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Wyoming Cowboys vs. UConn Huskies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 18, 2021; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Wyoming Cowboys running back Xazavian Valladay (6) scores a touchdown against the Ball State Cardinals during the fourth quarter at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

The UConn Huskies (0-4) host the Wyoming Cowboys (3-0) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch UConn vs. Wyoming

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Stadium: Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Wyoming and UConn Stats

  • The Cowboys rack up 8.0 fewer points per game (38.0) than the Huskies surrender (46.0).
  • This year, the Cowboys have turned the ball over two times, while the Huskies have forced two.
  • The Cowboys have allowed their opponents to score 23.7 points per game, 11.4 more than the 12.3 the Huskies are scoring per contest.
  • The Huskies have seven giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have seven takeaways .

Wyoming Players to Watch

  • Sean Chambers leads Wyoming with 601 passing yards (200.3 ypg) on 42-of-72 passing with four touchdowns compared to one interception this season. He also adds 88 rushing yards (29.3 ypg) on 29 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
  • Xazavian Valladay has carried the ball 54 times for a team-high 239 yards (79.7 per game), with three touchdowns this year. He has also caught five passes for 98 yards (32.7 per game).
  • This season Titus Swen has taken 24 carries for 111 yards (37.0 per game) and one touchdown.
  • Isaiah Neyor's 203 receiving yards (67.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 11 receptions with two touchdowns.
  • Ayden Eberhardt has reeled in nine passes for 127 yards (42.3 yards per game) this year.

UConn Players to Watch

  • Jack Zergiotis has 235 passing yards (58.8 ypg) to lead UConn, completing 44.6% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.
  • Kevin Mensah has carried the ball 42 times for a team-high 122 yards (30.5 per game) this year.
  • This season Nathan Carter has racked up 76 yards (19.0 per game) on 25 attempts.
  • Keelan Marion's team-high 75 receiving yards (18.8 yards per game) have come on six receptions with two touchdowns.
  • Cameron Ross has recorded 60 receiving yards (15.0 yards per game), reeling in eight passes this year.
  • Heron Maurisseau's five receptions have netted him 57 yards (14.3 ypg).

Wyoming Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/4/2021

Montana State

W 19-16

Home

9/11/2021

Northern Illinois

W 50-43

Away

9/18/2021

Ball State

W 45-12

Home

9/25/2021

UConn

-

Away

10/9/2021

Air Force

-

Away

10/16/2021

Fresno State

-

Home

10/23/2021

New Mexico

-

Home

UConn Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/4/2021

Holy Cross

L 38-28

Home

9/11/2021

Purdue

L 49-0

Home

9/18/2021

Army

L 52-21

Away

9/25/2021

Wyoming

-

Home

10/2/2021

Vanderbilt

-

Away

10/9/2021

UMass

-

Away

10/16/2021

Yale

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

September
25
2021

Wyoming at Connecticut

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

