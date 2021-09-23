Wyoming vs. UConn: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

Sep 18, 2021; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Wyoming Cowboys running back Xazavian Valladay (6) scores a touchdown against the Ball State Cardinals during the fourth quarter at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

The UConn Huskies (0-4) host the Wyoming Cowboys (3-0) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch UConn vs. Wyoming

Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021

Saturday, September 25, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Stadium: Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field

Wyoming and UConn Stats

The Cowboys rack up 8.0 fewer points per game (38.0) than the Huskies surrender (46.0).

This year, the Cowboys have turned the ball over two times, while the Huskies have forced two.

The Cowboys have allowed their opponents to score 23.7 points per game, 11.4 more than the 12.3 the Huskies are scoring per contest.

The Huskies have seven giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have seven takeaways .

Wyoming Players to Watch

Sean Chambers leads Wyoming with 601 passing yards (200.3 ypg) on 42-of-72 passing with four touchdowns compared to one interception this season. He also adds 88 rushing yards (29.3 ypg) on 29 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Xazavian Valladay has carried the ball 54 times for a team-high 239 yards (79.7 per game), with three touchdowns this year. He has also caught five passes for 98 yards (32.7 per game).

This season Titus Swen has taken 24 carries for 111 yards (37.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Isaiah Neyor's 203 receiving yards (67.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 11 receptions with two touchdowns.

Ayden Eberhardt has reeled in nine passes for 127 yards (42.3 yards per game) this year.

UConn Players to Watch

Jack Zergiotis has 235 passing yards (58.8 ypg) to lead UConn, completing 44.6% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.

Kevin Mensah has carried the ball 42 times for a team-high 122 yards (30.5 per game) this year.

This season Nathan Carter has racked up 76 yards (19.0 per game) on 25 attempts.

Keelan Marion's team-high 75 receiving yards (18.8 yards per game) have come on six receptions with two touchdowns.

Cameron Ross has recorded 60 receiving yards (15.0 yards per game), reeling in eight passes this year.

Heron Maurisseau's five receptions have netted him 57 yards (14.3 ypg).

Wyoming Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/4/2021 Montana State W 19-16 Home 9/11/2021 Northern Illinois W 50-43 Away 9/18/2021 Ball State W 45-12 Home 9/25/2021 UConn - Away 10/9/2021 Air Force - Away 10/16/2021 Fresno State - Home 10/23/2021 New Mexico - Home

UConn Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/4/2021 Holy Cross L 38-28 Home 9/11/2021 Purdue L 49-0 Home 9/18/2021 Army L 52-21 Away 9/25/2021 Wyoming - Home 10/2/2021 Vanderbilt - Away 10/9/2021 UMass - Away 10/16/2021 Yale - Home

