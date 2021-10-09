    • October 9, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Wyoming Cowboys at Air Force Falcons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Wyoming looks to stay undefeated when it travels to Air Force on Saturday evening.
    Author:

    Wyoming is one of 17 remaining unbeaten teams in FBS right now and is looking to stay perfect when it travels to Air Force on Saturday.

    How to Watch: Wyoming at Air Force

    Match Date: Oct. 9, 2021

    Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV: CBSSN

    Live stream the Wyoming at Air Force match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Cowboys may be undefeated, but they aren't blowing teams out so far this year. Three of their four wins are by seven points or fewer with their only big win coming in a 45-12 victory over Ball State. 

    Last week, the Cowboys squeaked by winless UConn 24-22. It was not a very impressive win, but it kept them undefeated. Saturday, though, they run into probably the best team on their schedule so far in Air Force.

    The Falcons host Wyoming looking for their third straight win. They are coming off back-to-back blowout victories over FAU and New Mexico. 

    Those two wins come after they blew a late lead to Utah State in Week 2. The Falcons led that game 45-34 in the fourth quarter before giving up 15 straight points to lose the game.

    Wyoming comes into this game with an undefeated record, but Air Force is still the slight favorite in this one, giving fans the makings of a fascinating matchup.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    9
    2021

    Wyoming Cowboys at Air Force Falcons

    TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16882134
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch UTSA vs. Western Kentucky

    5 minutes ago
    USATSI_16827010
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Buffalo at Kent State

    5 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    NCAA Men's Soccer

    How to Watch San Diego at Portland in Men's College Soccer

    5 minutes ago
    USATSI_16898256
    NBA

    How to Watch Knicks at Wizards

    5 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    NCAA Men's Soccer

    How to Watch Notre Dame at Clemson in Men's College Soccer

    5 minutes ago
    USATSI_16837007
    NHL

    How to Watch Rangers at Islanders

    5 minutes ago
    USATSI_16827173
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Wyoming at Air Force

    5 minutes ago
    Sep 18, 2021; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders running back Xavier White (14) runs the ball against the Florida International Panthers in the first half at Jones AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch TCU vs. Texas Tech

    5 minutes ago
    Boston Celtics Aaron Nesmith
    NBA

    How to Watch Raptors vs. Celtics

    5 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy