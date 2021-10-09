Wyoming looks to stay undefeated when it travels to Air Force on Saturday evening.

Wyoming is one of 17 remaining unbeaten teams in FBS right now and is looking to stay perfect when it travels to Air Force on Saturday.

How to Watch: Wyoming at Air Force

Match Date: Oct. 9, 2021

Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

The Cowboys may be undefeated, but they aren't blowing teams out so far this year. Three of their four wins are by seven points or fewer with their only big win coming in a 45-12 victory over Ball State.

Last week, the Cowboys squeaked by winless UConn 24-22. It was not a very impressive win, but it kept them undefeated. Saturday, though, they run into probably the best team on their schedule so far in Air Force.

The Falcons host Wyoming looking for their third straight win. They are coming off back-to-back blowout victories over FAU and New Mexico.

Those two wins come after they blew a late lead to Utah State in Week 2. The Falcons led that game 45-34 in the fourth quarter before giving up 15 straight points to lose the game.

Wyoming comes into this game with an undefeated record, but Air Force is still the slight favorite in this one, giving fans the makings of a fascinating matchup.

