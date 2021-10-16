    • October 16, 2021
    How to Watch Yale Bulldogs vs. UConn Huskies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Sep 18, 2021; West Point, New York, USA; UConn Huskies quarterback Tyler Phommachanh (12) is wrapped up by Army Black Knights defensive lineman Nolan Cockrill (95) during the first half at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

    The UConn Huskies (0-7) play the FCS Yale Bulldogs (2-2). Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch UConn vs. Yale

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021
    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Stadium: Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Yale and UConn Stats

    • The Bulldogs score 22.8 points per game, 15.1 fewer than the Huskies give up per contest (37.9).
    • The Bulldogs have turned the ball over zero times this season, six fewer than the Huskies have forced (6).
    • The Huskies' average points scored this season (16.0) and the Bulldogs' points allowed (15.3) are within 0.7 points of each other.
    • The Huskies have turned the ball over 13 times this season, 13 more turnovers than the Bulldogs have forced (0).

    Yale Players to Watch

    • Griffin O'Connor has 868 passing yards (217.0 ypg) to lead Yale, completing 59.1% of his passes and throwing six touchdown passes and one interception this season.
    • Zane Dudek's team-high 223 rushing yards (55.8 per game) have come on 56 carries, with one touchdown this year.
    • This season Spencer Alston has piled up 89 yards (22.3 per game) on 24 attempts with one touchdown.
    • Mason Tipton's 227 receiving yards (56.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 11 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Melvin Rouse II has put up a 193-yard season so far (48.3 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 20 passes.
    • Darrion Carrington's seven receptions have netted him 118 yards (29.5 ypg) and one touchdown.

    UConn Players to Watch

    • Steven Krajewski has 502 passing yards (71.7 ypg) to lead UConn, completing 52.8% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 71 rushing yards (10.1 ypg) on 25 carries with one rushing touchdown.
    • Nathan Carter's team-high 400 rushing yards (57.1 per game) have come on 79 carries, with one touchdown this year.
    • This season Kevin Mensah has racked up 161 yards (23.0 per game) on 52 carries.
    • Keelan Marion's 282 receiving yards (40.3 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 17 receptions and four touchdowns.
    • Jay Rose has put together a 157-yard season so far (22.4 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 10 passes.
    • Aaron Turner's 18 receptions have netted him 135 yards (19.3 ypg).

    Yale Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/25/2021

    Cornell

    W 23-17

    Home

    10/2/2021

    Lehigh

    W 34-0

    Away

    10/9/2021

    Dartmouth

    L 24-17

    Away

    10/16/2021

    UConn

    -

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Pennsylvania

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Columbia

    -

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Brown

    -

    Away

    UConn Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/25/2021

    Wyoming

    L 24-22

    Home

    10/2/2021

    Vanderbilt

    L 30-28

    Away

    10/9/2021

    UMass

    L 27-13

    Away

    10/16/2021

    Yale

    -

    Home

    10/22/2021

    Middle Tennessee

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Clemson

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    UCF

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    16
    2021

    Yale at Connecticut

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

