The UConn Huskies (0-7) play the FCS Yale Bulldogs (2-2). Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch UConn vs. Yale

Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021

Saturday, October 16, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Stadium: Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field

Yale and UConn Stats

The Bulldogs score 22.8 points per game, 15.1 fewer than the Huskies give up per contest (37.9).

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over zero times this season, six fewer than the Huskies have forced (6).

The Huskies' average points scored this season (16.0) and the Bulldogs' points allowed (15.3) are within 0.7 points of each other.

The Huskies have turned the ball over 13 times this season, 13 more turnovers than the Bulldogs have forced (0).

Yale Players to Watch

Griffin O'Connor has 868 passing yards (217.0 ypg) to lead Yale, completing 59.1% of his passes and throwing six touchdown passes and one interception this season.

Zane Dudek's team-high 223 rushing yards (55.8 per game) have come on 56 carries, with one touchdown this year.

This season Spencer Alston has piled up 89 yards (22.3 per game) on 24 attempts with one touchdown.

Mason Tipton's 227 receiving yards (56.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 11 receptions with two touchdowns.

Melvin Rouse II has put up a 193-yard season so far (48.3 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 20 passes.

Darrion Carrington's seven receptions have netted him 118 yards (29.5 ypg) and one touchdown.

UConn Players to Watch

Steven Krajewski has 502 passing yards (71.7 ypg) to lead UConn, completing 52.8% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 71 rushing yards (10.1 ypg) on 25 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Nathan Carter's team-high 400 rushing yards (57.1 per game) have come on 79 carries, with one touchdown this year.

This season Kevin Mensah has racked up 161 yards (23.0 per game) on 52 carries.

Keelan Marion's 282 receiving yards (40.3 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 17 receptions and four touchdowns.

Jay Rose has put together a 157-yard season so far (22.4 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 10 passes.

Aaron Turner's 18 receptions have netted him 135 yards (19.3 ypg).

Yale Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/25/2021 Cornell W 23-17 Home 10/2/2021 Lehigh W 34-0 Away 10/9/2021 Dartmouth L 24-17 Away 10/16/2021 UConn - Away 10/23/2021 Pennsylvania - Home 10/30/2021 Columbia - Home 11/6/2021 Brown - Away

UConn Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/25/2021 Wyoming L 24-22 Home 10/2/2021 Vanderbilt L 30-28 Away 10/9/2021 UMass L 27-13 Away 10/16/2021 Yale - Home 10/22/2021 Middle Tennessee - Home 11/13/2021 Clemson - Away 11/20/2021 UCF - Away

