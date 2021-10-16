How to Watch Yale vs. UConn

    • October 16, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Yale Bulldogs at UConn Huskies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    UConn will look to pick up its first win of the year when it hosts Yale on Saturday.
    Author:

    Yale travels 60 miles north on Saturday afternoon to take on UConn and try to hold off a Huskies' victory. 

    How to Watch: Yale at UConn

    Game Date: Oct. 16, 2021

    Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

    TV: CBSSN

    Live stream Yale at UConn on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Bulldogs come into the game after a tough overtime loss to conference rival Dartmouth. Yale scored a touchdown with 2:34 left in the game to take a three-point lead but let Dartmouth kick a game-tying field goal with 13 seconds left. The Bulldogs gave up a late touchdown in the 24-17 loss. The loss snapped their two game-winning streak and evened their record at 2-2 on the year.

    Yale looks to get back in the win column and deny the Huskies their first win of the year.

    UConn had a golden opportunity to break its losing streak last Saturday when it played winless UMass but couldn't build off its two previous games and lost 27-13.

    The Huskies had been playing better, as they had lost consecutive games to Wyoming and Vanderbilt by just two points but struggled to score against the Minutemen. Tune in to see if UConn can take down its Ivy League opponent. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

