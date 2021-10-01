Youngstown State vs. Northern Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

Sep 11, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Youngstown State Penguins running back Jaleel McLaughlin (8) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

The Northern Iowa Panthers (2-1, 0-0 MVFC) host a MVFC clash against the Youngstown State Penguins (1-2, 0-0 MVFC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at the UNI-Dome. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Northern Iowa vs. Youngstown State

Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021

Saturday, October 2, 2021 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Stadium: UNI-Dome

Northern Iowa and Youngstown State Stats

The Panthers average 29.3 points per game, 11.0 fewer than the Penguins give up per matchup (40.3).

This year, the Panthers have turned the ball over two times, one more than the Penguins' takeaways (1).

The Penguins have put an average of 31.0 points per game on the board this season, 19.3 more than the 11.7 the Panthers have surrendered.

The Penguins have turned the ball over one more time (1 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (0) this season.

Northern Iowa Players to Watch

Theo Day leads Northern Iowa with 313 passing yards (104.3 ypg) on 24-of-42 passing with three touchdowns compared to one interception this season. He also adds 36 rushing yards (12.0 ypg) on five carries.

Dom Williams has carried the ball 35 times for a team-high 213 yards (71.0 per game), with one touchdown this year.

This season Bradrick Shaw has piled up 77 yards (25.7 per game) on 19 attempts with one touchdown.

Isaiah Weston's team-leading 189 receiving yards (63.0 yards per game) have come on nine receptions with two touchdowns.

Quan Hampton has collected 160 receiving yards (53.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 15 passes this year.

Deion McShane has hauled in nine grabs for 84 yards (28.0 ypg) this season.

Youngstown State Players to Watch

Demeatric Crenshaw has been a dual threat to lead Youngstown State in both passing and rushing. He has 269 passing yards (89.7 ypg), completing 56.1% of his passes and tossing one touchdown pass and two interceptions this season. He's rushed for 284 yards (94.7 ypg) on 58 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Jaleel McLaughlin's team-high 412 rushing yards (137.3 per game) have come on 65 carries, with five touchdowns this year. He's also added 95 yards (31.7 per game) on five catches.

Andrew Ogletree has put together a 49-yard season so far (16.3 receiving yards per game), reeling in six passes.

C.J. Charleston's six receptions this season have resulted in 37 yards (12.3 ypg).

Northern Iowa Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/4/2021 Iowa State L 16-10 Away 9/11/2021 Sacramento State W 34-16 Away 9/18/2021 St. Thomas (MN) W 44-3 Home 10/2/2021 Youngstown State - Home 10/9/2021 North Dakota State - Away 10/16/2021 South Dakota - Home 10/23/2021 South Dakota State - Away

Youngstown State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/2/2021 Incarnate Word W 44-41 Home 9/11/2021 Michigan State L 42-14 Away 9/25/2021 Western Illinois L 38-35 Home 10/2/2021 Northern Iowa - Away 10/9/2021 Missouri State - Home 10/23/2021 Indiana State - Away 10/30/2021 South Dakota State - Home

