Youngstown State vs. Northern Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

The Northern Iowa Panthers (2-1, 0-0 MVFC) host a MVFC clash against the Youngstown State Penguins (1-2, 0-0 MVFC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at the UNI-Dome. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Northern Iowa vs. Youngstown State
- Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Stadium: UNI-Dome
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Northern Iowa and Youngstown State Stats
- The Panthers average 29.3 points per game, 11.0 fewer than the Penguins give up per matchup (40.3).
- This year, the Panthers have turned the ball over two times, one more than the Penguins' takeaways (1).
- The Penguins have put an average of 31.0 points per game on the board this season, 19.3 more than the 11.7 the Panthers have surrendered.
- The Penguins have turned the ball over one more time (1 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (0) this season.
Northern Iowa Players to Watch
- Theo Day leads Northern Iowa with 313 passing yards (104.3 ypg) on 24-of-42 passing with three touchdowns compared to one interception this season. He also adds 36 rushing yards (12.0 ypg) on five carries.
- Dom Williams has carried the ball 35 times for a team-high 213 yards (71.0 per game), with one touchdown this year.
- This season Bradrick Shaw has piled up 77 yards (25.7 per game) on 19 attempts with one touchdown.
- Isaiah Weston's team-leading 189 receiving yards (63.0 yards per game) have come on nine receptions with two touchdowns.
- Quan Hampton has collected 160 receiving yards (53.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 15 passes this year.
- Deion McShane has hauled in nine grabs for 84 yards (28.0 ypg) this season.
Youngstown State Players to Watch
- Demeatric Crenshaw has been a dual threat to lead Youngstown State in both passing and rushing. He has 269 passing yards (89.7 ypg), completing 56.1% of his passes and tossing one touchdown pass and two interceptions this season. He's rushed for 284 yards (94.7 ypg) on 58 carries with five rushing touchdowns.
- Jaleel McLaughlin's team-high 412 rushing yards (137.3 per game) have come on 65 carries, with five touchdowns this year. He's also added 95 yards (31.7 per game) on five catches.
- Andrew Ogletree has put together a 49-yard season so far (16.3 receiving yards per game), reeling in six passes.
- C.J. Charleston's six receptions this season have resulted in 37 yards (12.3 ypg).
Northern Iowa Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/4/2021
Iowa State
L 16-10
Away
9/11/2021
Sacramento State
W 34-16
Away
9/18/2021
St. Thomas (MN)
W 44-3
Home
10/2/2021
Youngstown State
-
Home
10/9/2021
North Dakota State
-
Away
10/16/2021
South Dakota
-
Home
10/23/2021
South Dakota State
-
Away
Youngstown State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/2/2021
Incarnate Word
W 44-41
Home
9/11/2021
Michigan State
L 42-14
Away
9/25/2021
Western Illinois
L 38-35
Home
10/2/2021
Northern Iowa
-
Away
10/9/2021
Missouri State
-
Home
10/23/2021
Indiana State
-
Away
10/30/2021
South Dakota State
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
October
2
2021
Youngstown State at Northern Iowa
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
5:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)