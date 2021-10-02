October 2, 2021
How to Watch Youngstown State at Northern Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Youngstown State will hit the road to take on Northern Iowa.
Author:

College football fans are starting to see who the top contenders in the country are, and while there are a ton of big matchups, Youngstown State is hitting the road for a big game against Northern Iowa.

How to Watch Youngstown State Penguins at Northern Iowa Panthers:

Game Date: Oct. 2, 2021

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago Plus

You can live stream the Youngstown State at Northern Iowa game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Coming into this matchup, the Panthers hold a 2-1 record. Their only loss came against then No. 7 ranked Iowa State by a final score of 16-10 in the first week of the season.

On the other side of the field, Youngstown State is 1-2 coming into this game. The Penguins' toughest game so far was against Michigan State, and they ended up losing 42-14.

Northern Iowa is led by quarterback Theo Day. He hasn't gotten off to a huge start this season, completing 57.1% of his pass attempts for 313 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Day has also picked up 36 yards on the ground.

For Youngstown State, Demeatric Crenshaw is the starting quarterback. He has only recorded 269 passing yards to go along with two touchdowns and an interception. Crenshaw has racked up 284 yards and five scores on the ground.

