How to Watch Arizona Men's Basketball Red-Blue Game

One of the most storied programs in the country takes the court for an intrasquad scrimmage under new head coach Tommy Lloyd.

The Arizona men's basketball team has not finished a season ranked in three years. The Wildcats have failed to make the NCAA tournament in that same span.

Entering this season, Arizona has a new coach in Tommy Lloyd and a new outlook. On Saturday, they will take the court for the Red-Blue game, an intrasquad scrimmage that will provide a glimpse at the new-look Wildcats.

How to Watch: Arizona Red-Blue Game

Game Date: Oct. 2, 2021

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Arizona (IN)

Live Stream Arizona Red-Blue Game on fuboTV

Adama Bal comes to the team as a freshman from France and is looking to help the Wildcats win.

Arizona also will have four-star recruit Shane Nowell to the team. The Wildcats have the No. 79 overall recruiting class in the country per 247 Sports, a far cry from the No. 7 ranked recruiting class they claimed last season.

The team is bringing back six scholarship players, including Azuolas Tubelis, its top scorer and rebounder from last season, as well as Kerr Kriisa, Bennedict Mathurin, Christian Koloko and Dalen Terry.

Joining the Wildcats as transfers are guards Justin Kier (Georgia) and Pelle Larsson (Utah), forward Kim Aiken Jr. (Eastern Washington) and center Oumar Ballo (Gonzaga).

Lloyd is taking over the reins and is looking to emphasize a more fast paced system.

Between new faces, young recruits and returning talent, Lloyd’s squad should offer a fun, fresh experience for Wildcat fans.

Regional restrictions may apply.