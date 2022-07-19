Skip to main content

How to Watch the Kansas City Chiefs Online All Season Long

The Chiefs will have a few new faces on the roster this season, but Patrick Mahomes is looking to get deep into the playoffs again.

There will be a void to fill since the Chiefs dealt superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins in the offseason. Kansas City has made a few key additions to the roster in hopes of replicating the offense in the aggregate. The Chiefs drafted WR Skyy Moore out of Western Michigan and Moore is a speedster who will look to contribute immediately to that offense.

Watch the Kansas City Chiefs online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Another key addition the Chiefs made was signing former Pro-Bowl receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. He dealt with an inconsistent offense and injuries in Pittsburgh, but Smith-Schuster is a tough receiver who will battle for every catch and down. Mahomes will open the offense up even more with the addition of those two receivers.

The Chiefs started 3-4 last season before winning nine of the final 10 games of the season. Mahomes had thrown 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions through the first seven games. It was an uncharacteristically bad start for the future NFL Hall-of-Famer, especially considering he had thrown just six interceptions the entire previous season.

This team lives and dies on Mahomes's ability to perform at a high level. Every season he plays like an elite quarterback, the Chiefs have a chance to win the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs didn't have an overwhelmingly dominating defense for all 17 weeks of last season, but they were very good. Losing All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu to the Saints will hurt, but they will likely still have a defense in the top 15.

The Chiefs are still the most impressive team in the NFL. With one of the most remarkable signal callers the sport will ever see and the best tight end in the league, there's no telling how far they can go in the playoffs, but the sky is the limit as long as Mahomes stays healthy.

