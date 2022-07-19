Skip to main content

How to Watch the Las Vegas Raiders Online All Season Long

The Raiders shored up their offense in the offseason by making a blockbuster trade to acquire Davante Adams.

The Raiders have struggled over the last few seasons to break out and be the team fans expect them to be. Derek Carr has been an exceptional quarterback and has put the team in several positions to win over the last few seasons. Carr was rewarded with a three-year, $121.5 million contract this offseason.

The offense was looking even better with Henry Ruggs added to the fold before his off-the-field issues caused him to be released. His release prompted the Raiders to act relatively quickly by trading for Adams and they promptly signed him to a five-year, $141.25 million contract.

Though the offense is centered around the duo of Adams and Carr, Darren Waller emerged as a top pass-catching tight end over the last few seasons and will be a significant contributor to the team this season. Josh Jacobs will be a major factor out of the backfield as well.

The defensive production from the Raiders last season was rather average. They had some significant issues but overall played pretty well. They will need to be above average the whole year if they want to compete with the Chiefs in the AFC West. It will be a tall task, but Carr is likely hungry for the opportunity considering he hasn't been out of the first round of the playoffs in his career.

Watch the Las Vegas Raiders online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Carr has his college teammate in Adams to throw to, so there's an excellent chance their chemistry at the professional level doesn't take long to develop. If the defense can step up, this can be a very good team. But it will be tough to match up with the perennial Super Bowl contender Chiefs.

