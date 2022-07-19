How to Watch the Los Angeles Chargers Online

The Chargers have the talent to be a contender in the AFC, but they will need to avoid the late-season issues they faced last season.

The beginning of the 2021 season was hopeful for the Chargers. After a 4-1 start, they seemed to fire on all cylinders. However, that solid run would end rather quickly and Los Angeles finished 5-7 in the remaining 13 games.

Several issues could explain the struggles of this Chargers team. One of the significant additions in the offseason was getting former Defensive Player of the Year and perennial All-Pro Khalil Mack in a trade with the Bears. Mack will likely be healthy for week one of the NFL season, which could prove to be a major factor for this Chargers defense.

Though he was under 100 rushing yards away from eclipsing his first 1,000 rushing yard season, Austin Ekeler was very valuable out of the backfield and was a big target for Herbert and contributed 20 touchdowns on the ground and through the air. Ekeler is seemingly hitting his prime at the right time and will be an even bigger target for Herbert this season.

Watch the Los Angeles Chargers online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

There are often growing pains with a first-year head coach; Brandon Staley went through a lot of them last year. If the defense was a priority for Los Angeles in the offseason, the Chargers could be in good shape. The main issue is that the other AFC West teams also got better.

Herbert emerged from budding star to superstar in two seasons. He's entering his third season in the NFL, hoping he can lead this Chargers team deep in the playoffs, but avoiding a late-season collapse is the first thing they should avoid doing. He's a gunslinger with a big arm who had two 1,000-yard receivers last season in Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. The Chargers will be gunning for an AFC Championship this season.

Regional restrictions may apply.