How to Watch the Los Angeles Rams Online

Skip to main content

How to Watch the Los Angeles Rams All Season Long

Coming off a Super Bowl win, the Rams are hoping they have enough talent to make a run at a second straight championship.

The Rams were looking like a team that wouldn't get a Super Bowl win. Head coach Sean McVay was considered a talented young coach who could only get his team so far. They flipped the script on that last season by making a remarkable run to the championship game against the Bengals and winning it.

Watch the Los Angeles Rams online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Matthew Stafford felt this team had enough talent to make a Super Bowl run last season and that's what they did. There were rumors NFL All-Pro DT Aaron Donald may retire after winning the Super Bowl, but the Rams were able to re-sign him to a three-year, $95 million contract with hopes they may be able to get another championship or two with him on the team.

The Rams also re-signed Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp to a three-year, $80.1 million contract. Kupp has emerged as one of the best wide receivers in the NFL and the chemistry between him and Stafford will likely only get better.

Los Angeles is primed to win the NFC West again and there's little getting in the way of the Rams repeating this season. They added some talented players to compensate for losing Odell Beckham Jr. to free agency. Allen Robinson looks to fill the void that Beckham left. Robinson averaged career-low stats last season in Chicago. He had a hamstring injury and missed two games due to COVID protocols. 

This high-powered offense could be a significant boost Robinson needs to post the same stats he had in his breakout year with the Jaguars in 2015.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) talks to teammates during warmups before the Detroit Lions game at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.
NFL

How to Watch the Los Angeles Rams Online

By Steve Benkojust now
Rafael Devers, Boston Red Sox
MLB

How to Watch the Boston Red Sox Online

By Ben Macaluso and Quinn Roberts42 minutes ago
Fulham
Soccer

How to Watch Fulham in Canada All Season Long

By Justin Carter44 minutes ago
everton
Soccer

How to Watch Everton in Canada All Season Long

By Justin Carter1 hour ago
Soccer

CA Platense vs. CA Central Cordoba SE: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Albert Pujols and Juan Soto
SI Guide

MLB’s All-Star Game Bridges Past With Future Stars

By Kevin Sweeney1 hour ago
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) drops back in the second quarter of the NFL Week 13 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Chargers at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. The Chargers led 24-13 at halftime. Los Angeles Chargers At Cincinnati Bengals
NFL

How to Watch the Los Angeles Chargers Online

By Steve Benko1 hour ago
DEREK CARR
NFL

How to Watch the Las Vegas Raiders Online

By Steve Benko2 hours ago
Mookie Betts holding a microphone
MLB

How to Watch 2022 MLB All-Star Game: Live Stream, TV Channel

By Alex Barth2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy