How to Watch the Los Angeles Rams Online

Coming off a Super Bowl win, the Rams are hoping they have enough talent to make a run at a second straight championship.

The Rams were looking like a team that wouldn't get a Super Bowl win. Head coach Sean McVay was considered a talented young coach who could only get his team so far. They flipped the script on that last season by making a remarkable run to the championship game against the Bengals and winning it.

Watch the Los Angeles Rams online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Matthew Stafford felt this team had enough talent to make a Super Bowl run last season and that's what they did. There were rumors NFL All-Pro DT Aaron Donald may retire after winning the Super Bowl, but the Rams were able to re-sign him to a three-year, $95 million contract with hopes they may be able to get another championship or two with him on the team.

The Rams also re-signed Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp to a three-year, $80.1 million contract. Kupp has emerged as one of the best wide receivers in the NFL and the chemistry between him and Stafford will likely only get better.

Los Angeles is primed to win the NFC West again and there's little getting in the way of the Rams repeating this season. They added some talented players to compensate for losing Odell Beckham Jr. to free agency. Allen Robinson looks to fill the void that Beckham left. Robinson averaged career-low stats last season in Chicago. He had a hamstring injury and missed two games due to COVID protocols.

This high-powered offense could be a significant boost Robinson needs to post the same stats he had in his breakout year with the Jaguars in 2015.

Regional restrictions may apply.