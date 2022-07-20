How to Watch the Miami Dolphins Online

The Dolphins made a major addition to their offense and are hoping it will be enough to compete with the top teams in the AFC East.

The Dolphins retooled in the offseason and added game-breaking wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the fold. Hill will join Jaylen Waddle and Mike Gesicki as the main receiving corp for Miami this upcoming season. Waddle had an outstanding rookie campaign and will look to build from that this year. Gesicki had a career-high in receiving yards and will likely be an even more significant part of the offense this season.

Miami also gave LT Terron Armstead a five-year, $75 million deal. The team has been built around QB Tua Tagovailoa and one of the biggest priorities is building up the offensive line to protect him.

The Dolphins were very good toward the end of the season and they won seven of their final eight games but finished third in the AFC East. That division will be even better than it was last season with the Patriots, Bills and even the Jets improving. This was an unusual offseason after the surprising firing of head coach Brian Flores.

Miami hired former 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, who was one of the architects of the potent offense in San Francisco the last few seasons. It would be ambitious to say this division is up for grabs, considering the Bills are as good as they are, but the Dolphins did make some significant additions this season and could be on track to be a formidable team this season.

