How to Watch the Minnesota Vikings Online

Kirk Cousins had the best year of his career in 2021 and will look to build off that by making a playoff run this year.

The Vikings struggled to be above average last year, but individual performances are worth noting. Justin Jefferson emerged as a budding superstar in his second year in the league after having 1,600 receiving yards and 10 receiving touchdowns. He was the favorite target for Cousins, but that type of production could be a sign of things to come for the young wide receiver.

Watch the Minnesota Vikings online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Despite his injuries, Dalvin Cook still had 1,159 rushing yards and 4.7 yards per carry, even though he missed four games. Cook can still produce at a high level and if the Vikings are looking to snag a wild card spot, that production will need to be on display weekly.

Adam Thielen also missed four games last season but still brought in 10 receiving touchdowns. If the group of Cook, Thielen, Jefferson and Cousins can stay healthy and play each game, this offense will be a handful for several defenses, including ones in their division.

Watch the Minnesota Vikings online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Defense is a priority, but that's where the Vikings struggled mightily last season. Minnesota had one of the worst defenses in the league and the Vikings will need to shore that up to have a fighting chance at the division. On paper, this offense is as good as the current Packers team. Especially considering the Packers lost the best receiver in football to the Raiders.

The Vikings should look to take advantage of a Packers team that may not be as good as they were in previous seasons.

Regional restrictions may apply.