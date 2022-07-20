How to Watch the New England Patriots Online

In their second season without Tom Brady, the Patriots will look to rookie quarterback Mac Jones to lead them back to the playoffs.

It's not easy for rookie quarterbacks to find quick success, but Mac Jones was able to do that. The rookie quarterback threw for 3,801 passing yards, 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Jones led the Patriots to a 10-7 record, finishing behind the Bills in the AFC East standings.

The Patriots are hoping Jones and company will take a giant leap to try and compete with the Bills this season. Jakobi Meyers was the leading receiver last season and Kendrick Bourne was right behind him. This year, the Patriots will have DeVante Parker, who they traded to get in the offseason. Parker is just two years removed from a season where he had 1,202 receiving yards and nine receiving touchdowns. He could be a significant factor in the offense's success this year.

Any team Bill Belichick coaches will likely be in the playoff hunt and this year should be no different. Damien Harris was a solid running back for the Patriots last season and he's a player they're hoping makes a big jump to become a premier back in the division.

Their ability to shut offenses down all season long helped the Patriots win 10 games last year. New England consistently had a top defense in the NFL last year and will likely have the same type of production this season. The only issue is Bills had the best defense in the league last season and it will be hard for the Patriots to keep up with that level of production.

Overall, the Patriots will still be a solid team. They have an excellent quarterback and a solid group of offensive weapons. They will be in the hunt for a playoff spot by the end of the season.

