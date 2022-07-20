Skip to main content

How to Watch the New Orleans Saints Online All Season Long

The Saints chose not to draft a quarterback in this year's draft and will opt to roll with Jameis Winston again this season.

The Saints started last season with a respectable 5-2 record. They were seemingly navigating the post-Drew Brees era well before the season fell apart. They lost five consecutive games before finishing the season on a 4-1 stretch. New Orleans finished 2021 with a 9-8 record.

Winston will be the signal caller in New Orleans and the Saints are hoping Michael Thomas will return to form. Thomas hadn't played since the 2020 season when he got hurt. In the previous season, Thomas had 1,725 receiving yards and broke the record for most receptions in a single season with 149. Head coach Sean Payton will be in good shape if running back Alvin Kamara, Winston and Thomas can all return to the level they all played.

The biggest issue for the Saints last season was the defense. They shored that defense up by signing Louisiana native and LSU alum Tyrann Mathieu. Mathieu is a game-changing safety who can help transform a defense and they will need him to do that.

The Saints will need players like Cameron Jordan to continue to perform at a high level if they want to compete for a shot at the NFC South. With Tom Brady returning to the Buccanneers, there is a good chance they will win the division again. The Falcons lost Matt Ryan to the Colts and the Panthers are hoping Baker Mayfield can give consistency to their offense.

Watch the New Orleans Saints online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This will be a good chance for the Saints to take that next step and become a team in a position to win the division every year. Much of the offense is centered around whether or not key players can stay healthy.

Nov 7, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) is congratulated after scoring a rushing touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
