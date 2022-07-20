How to Watch the New York Giants Online

The Giants have seemingly committed to Daniel Jones for the foreseeable future, but they're going to need the entire team to step up this season.

The Giants are hoping to climb out from the basement of the NFC East, a division they've struggled to compete in for years. They have all but committed to Daniel Jones and are hoping some of the other pieces on the team can contribute at a higher level.

Saquon Barkley is one of the most significant parts of the offense. Barkley had an outstanding rookie campaign, but injuries and inconsistency have not allowed him to reach his full potential. Though this offense goes through Jones, having Barkley perform at a high level would allow the Giants to be competitive in more games.

One of the glaring issues for the Giants is that there were no receivers who had more than 600 receiving yards last season. Kenny Golladay led the team in receiving with 521 yards and zero touchdowns. Tight end Evan Engram led the team in receiving touchdowns with three. Engram has since moved on to Jacksonville and the Giants are hoping Ricky Seals-Jones can come in and contribute.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Giants are hoping first-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux will be able to contribute immediately. The Giants will rely on young players to produce defensively at a high level. Unfortunately for them, every other NFC East team got better as well.

They likely won't be competing for a division title, but new head coach Brian Daboll will be implementing his offense and hopes it will be enough to stay competitive within the division.

The Giants could be an average team, which would be a major upgrade from being below average for the last few years. Daboll does have his work cut out for him, however.

