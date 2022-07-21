How to Watch the San Francisco Giants Online

Skip to main content

How to Watch the San Francisco 49ers Online All Season Long

The Niners' season ended when they lost to the Super Bowl champion Rams in the playoffs, but they're hoping to make a stronger playoff run this year.

The Rams look like they've gotten better and the Niners have their work cut out for them if they want to compete with Los Angeles. 

If it weren't for late-game faux pa by Dallas, the season might have ended differently for the Niners. Last year saw the emergence of wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who had 826 receiving yards and 14.8 yards per reception. Aiyuk will be a focal point of the offense this season, especially considering his role will likely expand.

If defense wins championships, the Niners are in a position to win one this year. They had one of the top defenses in the NFL last season and they're hoping they can carry that momentum into 2022. This has become an increasingly competitive division over the last year, with three of the four NFC West teams making noticeable improvements.

The Niners have the talent to win the division this year and nothing is saying they can't do that. They'll be running into the defending champion Rams, a motivated Cardinals team and a scrappy Seahawks team. Though the favorite right now are the Rams, that could change over the course of the season.

Oct 31, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

