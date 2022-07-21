Skip to main content

How to Watch the New York Jets Online All Season Long

The Jets took Garrett Wilson in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft and are hoping they can bolster their offense as several players look to make big jumps this season.

The Jets drafted Zach Wilson in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft with hopes he would be one of the pieces that would help turn the Jets' franchise around. Wilson had several struggles last season, predominantly his ability to make reads. The offense overall had issues and a lot of them weren't the fault of Wilson, but he didn't have an ideal first year. It didn't help that the Jets had a bottom-three ranked defense in the NFL last season.

There were some bright spots for New York last season. One of those bright spots was Michael Carter. Carter had the most carries on the team and the most rushing yards and he averaged 4.3 yards per attempt and will likely be a significant part of the offense this season.

The defense struggled significantly. They had the second-fewest takeaways of any team in the NFL. With just seven interceptions on the year, the Jets finished right above the Raiders, who had six interceptions. One of the bright spots on the defense was John Franklin-Myers. Franklin-Myers was one of the best players on that struggling defense last season.

Watch the New York Jets online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Jets grabbed Garrett Wilson in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft to help the quarterback play. Jets fans are hoping there will be a strong Wilson-to-Wilson connection this season.

Winning just four games of a 17-game season was not what the Jets were hoping would happen after drafting who they're hoping becomes the franchise quarterback in years to come.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

ZACH WILSON
NFL

How to Watch the New York Jets Online

By Steve Benko53 seconds ago
USATSI_18691184
Golf

How to Watch the 2022 3M Open, First Round: Stream PGA Tour, TV

By Alex Barth5 minutes ago
Jul 17, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena (3) celebrates with designated hitter Kyle Tucker (30) after hitting a home run during the fifth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 7/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 minutes ago
Jul 17, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena (3) celebrates with designated hitter Kyle Tucker (30) after hitting a home run during the fifth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 7/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 minutes ago
Jul 15, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Kyle Tucker (30) has words with home plate umpire Jerry Meals after a strikeout during the eighth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to watch Yankees at Astros: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Aaron Judge vs. the Houston Astros
SI Guide

Yankees, Astros Kick Off MLB’s Second Half

By Kevin Sweeney1 hour ago
Liberty Ionescu
WNBA

How to Watch Liberty at Mystics: Live Stream WNBA, TV Channel

By Kristofer Habbas2 hours ago
Cycling
Cycling

How to Watch 2022 Tour de France, Stage 18: Stream Cycling Live

By Kristofer Habbas6 hours ago
USATSI_18680650
Golf

How to Watch 2022 Senior Open Championship, First Round: Stream Live

By Kristofer Habbas7 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy