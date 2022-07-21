How to Watch the New York Jets Online

The Jets took Garrett Wilson in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft and are hoping they can bolster their offense as several players look to make big jumps this season.

The Jets drafted Zach Wilson in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft with hopes he would be one of the pieces that would help turn the Jets' franchise around. Wilson had several struggles last season, predominantly his ability to make reads. The offense overall had issues and a lot of them weren't the fault of Wilson, but he didn't have an ideal first year. It didn't help that the Jets had a bottom-three ranked defense in the NFL last season.

There were some bright spots for New York last season. One of those bright spots was Michael Carter. Carter had the most carries on the team and the most rushing yards and he averaged 4.3 yards per attempt and will likely be a significant part of the offense this season.

The defense struggled significantly. They had the second-fewest takeaways of any team in the NFL. With just seven interceptions on the year, the Jets finished right above the Raiders, who had six interceptions. One of the bright spots on the defense was John Franklin-Myers. Franklin-Myers was one of the best players on that struggling defense last season.

The Jets grabbed Garrett Wilson in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft to help the quarterback play. Jets fans are hoping there will be a strong Wilson-to-Wilson connection this season.

Winning just four games of a 17-game season was not what the Jets were hoping would happen after drafting who they're hoping becomes the franchise quarterback in years to come.

