How to Watch the Philadelphia Eagles Online All Season Long

The Eagles rebounded after a struggle to start the 2021 campaign and their hope is they can continue the momentum they built at the end of last season.

The Eagles got off to a rough start in 2021. They started the season 3-5 and had been struggling on both sides of the ball. Philadelphia opened the season with a dominating 32-6 victory over the Falcons and Jalen Hurts had 264 passing yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. The Eagles lost the following three games.

The defense was about average for the better part of the season, but the offense dealt with a few injuries. Miles Sanders played back in 12 of the 17 games and had 754 rushing yards. Sanders also averages 5.5 yards per attempt and likely would have surpassed 1,000 yards had he played all 17 games. Hurts led the Eagles in rushing last year and the hope is he's not forced to do that again. 

Head coach Nick Sirianni is hoping the team will be able to turn things around and have better offensive production. It wasn't a bad season for Philadelphia, however. The Eagles finished 9-8 and second in the NFC East behind the Cowboys.

Dallas has a more talented team on paper, but playoff struggles have caused the Cowboys to come up short each time they're in the postseason. This could be a good opportunity for the Eagles to finally make adjustments to overtake Dallas in the division. One of the main players Philadelphia is looking to is DeVonta Smith. Smith had an impressive rookie campaign and the Eagles will need him to take it to another level in 2022. 

