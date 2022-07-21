Skip to main content

How to Watch the Pittsburgh Steelers Online All Season Long

The Steelers will look to navigate the post-Ben Roethlisberger era with a competition between two quarterbacks.

Ben Roethlisberger was the quarterback for the Steelers for 18 seasons and for the first time in nearly two decades, they will have to figure out the quarterback situation. They signed Mitch Trubisky to a two-year contract and then drafted Pitt standout Kenny Pickett in the first round.

By the end of this season, the Steelers may not know who the starting quarterback will be for the next few years, but all signs are pointing to Pickett as their franchise quarterback. They now have a franchise running back in Najee Harris and if he avoids injury, he could become one of the top backs in the league.

Watch the Pittsburgh Steelers online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

What set the Steelers apart from most teams was the defense. Led by NFL Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt and NFL All-Pro Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh had a formidable defense that helped keep the Steelers in many games. Although, there were some glaring issues, like Devin Bush not being as productive as he should have been. The Steelers traded up to get Bush in the 2019 NFL Draft and he had a solid first year but after his ACL injury, he's struggled significantly. 

The problem for Pittsburgh is that it will compete with the Super Bowl runner-up Bengals for the division. The Steelers have shored up their defense by signing Levi Wallace and bringing former head coach Brian Flores on board. This will be an exciting year for the Steelers and one they hope ends with a title.

