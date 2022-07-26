How to Watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Online

Tom Brady retired in the offseason and it was the biggest story in sports. Then he unretired and once again the Buccanneers were picked to be very, very good this season.

The Buccanneers were one game away from an NFC Championship matchup with the 49ers but fell to the eventual Super Bowl champion Rams in the divisional game. The team has reloaded and will look to be a force again. The NFC South is a hit-or-miss division this year, but the Bucs will be the favorite this season.

Brady is coming off a season where he finished with the second-most passing touchdowns of his career and also finished second in the MVP voting behind Aaron Rodgers.

The offense is loaded with talent, mainly Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. They will be without the services of future NFL Hall of Famer Rob Gronkowski, who has retired again. It's impossible to replace a talent like Gronkowski, but Arians plans to use other tight ends to make up that production.

The defense was solid last season and, outside of the divisional game, definitely could have helped Brady win yet another ring. There are several players from the defense who are looking to move to the next level of play this season.

The Buccaneers are in a position to win the division and do some damage in the playoffs; if Brady continues his level of play, this team will be considered a contender.

