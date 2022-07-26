Skip to main content

How to Watch the Tennessee Titans Online All Season Long

The Titans hope to rebound from losing to the Bengals in the divisional round last season.

The Titans' offense was centered around Derrick Henry for most of last season and for most of last season, that wasn't a problem. Henry had more yards and carries than the next best running back by quite a large margin before he got injured.

Ryan Tannehill had a relatively average season and Tennessee will rely on him to step up this year. However, the Titans did draft top NFL prospect Malik Willis in the third round of this year's NFL Draft. It was considered to be a comparatively weak quarterback class, but Willis was at the top of the rankings. 

Watch the Tennessee Titans online with fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Though the Titans had a good defense, they will have to step up if they want to compete with teams like the Bengals. 

The Titans drafted Willis to be a starter at some point, but they feel confident enough in Tannehill's abilities to start the season with him as the starter. The good news for Tennessee is it will be going up against teams like the Texans and the Jaguars and neither team is in any position to win more than a few games this season. The biggest issue may be the loss of star receiver A.J. Brown, who was traded to the Eagles in the offseason.

The Colts are a wild card; they could be above average or about average. Matt Ryan is coming off a solid season in Atlanta despite the team not being very good.

The Titans will need to step up all facets of their game and not rely on Henry as much as the workload could cause injury.

