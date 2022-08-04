How to Watch Jaguars vs. Raiders: NFL Live Online

Skip to main content

How to Watch the 2022 Hall of Fame Game, Jaguars vs. Raiders: Live Stream, TV Channel

NFL football returns on Thursday night with the annual Hall of Fame game in Canton. In this year's edition, Jacksonville takes on Las Vegas.

It's that time of year again, NFL football is back! The 2022 game calendar begins Thursday night with the annual Hall of Fame Game. This year, it will be the Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders squaring off in Canton, Ohio.

How to Watch the Hall of Fame Game Today:

Game Date: August 4, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live stream the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Las Vegas Raiders game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Jaguars begin the 2022 season trying to get back on track after struggling under head coach Urban Meyer last year. This game will be the first on the Jags' sideline for Meyer's replacement Doug Peterson.

This will also be the first NFL game for first overall pick Travon Walker, who plays defensive end. He's the Jaguars' second first-overall pick in a row, after quarterback Trevor Lawrence last year.

The Raiders are also coming off of staffing reset this offseason. Former long-time Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is now at the helm. The roster has seen some turnover as well, highlighted by the addition of All-Pro receiver Davante Adams in a trade with the Green Bay Packers.

At halftime of Thursday's game, the NFL will honor those being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the Class of 2022. Those individuals are Tony Boselli, LeRoy Butler, Sam Mills, Richard Seymour, Bryant Young, Cliff Branch, Art McNally and Dick Vermeil.

Regional restrictions may apply.

