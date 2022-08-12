Skip to main content

How to Watch Packers at 49ers: Stream NFL Preseason Live, TV Channel

Green Bay heads out west to take on San Francisco 49ers on Friday night.

The Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers hit the field on Friday night for their first preseason game looking to get some work in as they get ready for the 2022 season. The Packers once again come into the new season as the favorite to win the NFC North and make the Super Bowl. The Packers' 2021 season came to an end when they lost at home to the 49ers in the division round. The stakes are not as high on Friday night, but the 49ers are still looking to show the Packers that they are the better team.

How to Watch Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers Today:

Game Date: Aug. 12, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network

Live stream the Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Packers have had disappointment in the playoffs a lot during Aaron Rodgers's career in Green Bay, but they hope that Friday is the start of a better season. The Packers did trade away star receiver Devante Adams, so they will need to find a way to replace him.

The 49ers, on the other hand, are startling life with Trey Lance at quarterback and are hoping he can take him to the next level. He does have star Deebo Samuel after they signed him to a contract extension in the offseason.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
12
2022

Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers

TV CHANNEL: NFL Network
Time
8:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. Mjs Packers Rams Packers29 3675
How to Watch Packers at 49ers: Stream NFL Preseason Live, TV Channel

