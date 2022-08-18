How to Watch Bears at Seahawks: Stream NFL Preseason Live Online, TV

Skip to main content

How to Watch Bears at Seahawks: Stream NFL Preseason, TV Channel

The Chicago Bears travel out west on Thursday to play the Seattle Seahawks in their second preseason game of the year.

The Chicago Bears hit the road to take on the Seattle Seahawks looking to build on their 19-14 win against the Chiefs last weekend. The Bears were held scoreless in the first half of its game with the Chiefs, but the reserves played well and turned around a 14-point deficit to get the win. The Seahawks, on the other hand, were on the wrong side of the scoreboard in their first game as they lost to the Steelers 32-25. In its first game without star quarterback Russell Wilson, the team tried to battle back from a 14-point hole but came up a touchdown short.

How to Watch Chicago Bears at Seattle Seahawks Today:

Game Date: Aug. 18, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (KJUD - Juneau, AK)

Live stream the Chicago Bears at Seattle Seahawks game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Bears are all-in on the Justin Fields era and they showed some signs of life in the game against the Chiefs despite not putting any points on the board. The defense stepped up, though, as it limited the Kansas City offense after giving up a first series touchdown.

The Seahawks struggled early in their game against the Steelers, giving up 14 points in the first quarter. They would battle back to tie the game at 17 and 25 but gave up a touchdown with three seconds left to take the loss.

Regional restrictions may apply.

