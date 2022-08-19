Skip to main content

How to Watch Broncos at Bills: Stream NFL Preseason, TV Channel

The Denver Broncos head to Buffalo on Saturday afternoon for a preseason game against the Bills in this NFL matchup.

The Denver Broncos hit the road to take on the Buffalo Bills on Friday night looking to win their second preseason game. The Broncos got a win in their first preseason game last week when they knocked off the Cowboys 17-7. Josh Johnson was the star of the game as he threw two second-quarter touchdown passes to push the Broncos out to a 17-0 lead. The Bills did things the other way as they had to dig out of a 24-10 deficit to get a last-second 27-24 win over the Colts in their first preseason game, which took place last week.

How to Watch Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills Today:

Game Date: Aug. 19, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network

Live stream the Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Broncos were happy to get the win last week, but they are still looking to see how they will do with quarterback Russell Wilson on the field. The Broncos traded for Wilson in the offseason and are hoping he will get them back to the playoffs.

The Bills don't have to wonder how their team will look with their top quarterback on the field as John Allen has been great the last two years. He didn't play in the first game against the Colts but might get some time on Saturday against the Broncos.

Regional restrictions may apply.

