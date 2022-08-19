Skip to main content

How to Watch Panthers at Patriots: Stream NFL Preseason, TV Channel

The Panthers head to New England Friday night to take on the Patriots in their second preseason game

The Carolina Panthers hit the road on Friday night to take on the New England Patriots in preseason action. The Panthers got a win in their first preseason game as they beat the Commanders 23-21. Newly acquired quarterback Baker Mayfield got the start with his new team and was solid. The Patriots were also in a 23-21 game, but they were on the wrong side of the scoreboard losing to the Giants. In a rematch of two previous Super Bowls the Patriots came up short, but it didn't have nearly the same stakes. The Patriots will look to bounce back on Friday to get their first preseason win.

How to Watch Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots Today:

Game Date: Aug. 19, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (WMUR - Boston (Manchester))

Live stream the Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Panthers are trying to decide who is going to be the starting quarterback between Sam Darnold and Mayfield and Friday they will have another chance to see both in action. Both were solid last week in very limited action.

The Patriots have been plagued with reports of the offense struggling during training camp. They were decent against the Giants, but starter Mac Jones didn't play. Jones was good in his first year in the NFL last season but will need to be better for the Patriots to make some strides in a tough division.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
19
2022

Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots

TV CHANNEL: ABC (WMUR - Boston (Manchester))
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 6, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) jogs to the sidelines against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

How to Watch Panthers at Patriots: Stream NFL Preseason, TV Channel

By Adam Childs
Jose Ramirez slides into home
SI Guide

Guardians, White Sox Face Off in AL Central Clash

By Kevin Sweeney
USATSI_18882575
MLB

How to Watch Mets at Phillies: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Nick Crain
Aug 18, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) celebrates with designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) after hitting a two-run home run against the Chicago White Sox during the fourth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Astros at Braves: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs
USATSI_18889896
MLB

How to Watch Reds at Pirates: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs
USATSI_18885030
MLB

How to Watch White Sox at Guardians: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs
Aug 16, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers (11) is congratulated by first baseman Eric Hosmer (35) after scoring a run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Red Sox at Orioles: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs
little-league-world-series
Baseball

How to Watch West vs Metro: Stream Little League World Series Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs
little-league-world-series
Baseball

How to Watch Caribbean vs. Panama: Stream Little League World Series Live, TV Channel

By Ben Macaluso