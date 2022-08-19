How to Watch Panthers at Patriots: Stream NFL Preseason, TV Channel

The Panthers head to New England Friday night to take on the Patriots in their second preseason game

The Carolina Panthers hit the road on Friday night to take on the New England Patriots in preseason action. The Panthers got a win in their first preseason game as they beat the Commanders 23-21. Newly acquired quarterback Baker Mayfield got the start with his new team and was solid. The Patriots were also in a 23-21 game, but they were on the wrong side of the scoreboard losing to the Giants. In a rematch of two previous Super Bowls the Patriots came up short, but it didn't have nearly the same stakes. The Patriots will look to bounce back on Friday to get their first preseason win.

How to Watch Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots Today:

Game Date: Aug. 19, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (WMUR - Boston (Manchester))

The Panthers are trying to decide who is going to be the starting quarterback between Sam Darnold and Mayfield and Friday they will have another chance to see both in action. Both were solid last week in very limited action.

The Patriots have been plagued with reports of the offense struggling during training camp. They were decent against the Giants, but starter Mac Jones didn't play. Jones was good in his first year in the NFL last season but will need to be better for the Patriots to make some strides in a tough division.

