How to Watch Lions at Colts: Stream NFL Preseason, TV Channel

The Lions make the short trip down to Indianapolis on Saturday afternoon to take on the Colts in their second preseason game

The Detroit Lions hit the road on Saturday afternoon when they take on the Indianapolis Colts. The Lions and Colts are both coming off a loss in their first preseason game and are hoping to get their first win on Saturday. The Lions played well at times against the Falcons but gave up a touchdown with a minute and a half left to lose 27-23. The Colts also gave up a late lead as they blew a 24-10 advantage in losing to the Bills 27-24 on a last-second field goal. The Colts reserves had dominated the Bills but just couldn't finish the job.

How to Watch Detroit Lions at Indianapolis Colts Today:

Game Date: Aug. 20, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (WFFT-TV – Ft. Wayne, IN)

Live stream the Detroit Lions at Indianapolis Colts game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Lions look to be improved this year but need Jared Goff to have a good season. He looked sharp in the first preseason game in his one series. He went 3-for-4 for 47 yards and led the Lions to a touchdown in the first quarter.

The Colts let starting quarterback Matt Ryan play a few more series in their first game, but he struggled, going 6-for-10 for just 58 yards. The Colts didn't score in any of his possessions, but Saturday they will look to be better and look more like the offense they are hoping to have in the season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
20
2022

Detroit Lions at Indianapolis Colts

TV CHANNEL: FOX (WFFT-TV – Ft. Wayne, IN)
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Oct 10, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) and quarterback Jared Goff (16) in action during the game between the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

By Adam Childs
