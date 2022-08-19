How to Watch Saints at Packers: Stream NFL Preseason, TV Channel

The Saints head up north to Green Bay to take on the Packers in their second preseason game

The New Orleans Saints hits the road on Friday to take on the Green Bay Packers in preseason action. The Saints came up short in their first preseason game losing to the Texans 17-13. It was a back and forth game that saw Andy Dalton throw a touchdown pass, but a late touchdown gave Houston the win. The Packers also fell in their first game as they lost to the 49ers 28-21. Jordan Love threw two touchdown passes, but also tossed three interceptions in a very uneven appearance. Friday he will look to be much better as the Packers try and get their first win.

How to Watch New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers Today:

Game Date: Aug. 19, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC (KWWL- Waterloo-Cedar Rapids-Dubuque-Iowa City, IA)

Live stream the New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Saints look like they are going into the season with Jameis Winston as their quarterback, but Andy Dalton, who they signed in the offseason, is a good backup plan. He played well in the first preseason game and will look to be better on Friday.

The Packers are not only trying to get a win on Friday but also trying to see what young receivers will step up. Aaron Rodgers went to the media to talk about their struggles and Friday they get another chance to prove themselves against the Saints.

