How to Watch Raiders at Bengals

The Raiders head to Cincinnati on Saturday afternoon for the first game of the NFL's wild-card weekend.

The Raiders needed the last week of the season to make the playoffs, while the Bengals clinched the AFC North in Week 17. Only one will move on and play for a shot at the AFC championship game next week.

How to Watch AFC Wild Card Las Vegas Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals Today:

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Las Vegas finished the year 10–7 but needed to win its last four games to slip into the playoffs. The Raiders' chances looked dim when they were 6–7, but last-second wins against the Browns, Colts and Chargers got them in.

Their reward is a date with a Bengals team that beat them 32–13 in Week 11.

Cincinnati dominated the Raiders in that game and then would win four of its next six to clinch the AFC North.

The Bengals have done it with Joe Burrow and rookie receiver Ja'Marr Chase leading the way. The duo has played well down the stretch in a wide-open AFC.

This should be a fun game to lead off wild-card weekend as both teams have been playing good football to end the year.

