How to Watch AFC Wild Card Patriots at Bills

AFC East rivals battle Saturday night in an AFC wild-card game when the Patriots travel to Buffalo to face the Bills.

The Patriots and Bills split their season series, as both teams won on the road. New England beat Buffalo on a cold and windy Monday night, while the Bills returned the favor three weeks later with a 33-21 win.

How to Watch AFC Wild Card New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills Today:

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Saturday night, fans get the rubber match, as the Patriots try and take down the AFC East champions on their home field.

New England seems to have found their replacement to Tom Brady with rookie Mac Jones. Jones nearly led the Patriots to a division title but still got them back in the playoffs after they missed out last year.

Saturday, he makes his playoff debut looking to get a huge road win against a Bills team that, despite the division record, disappointed at times this year.

Buffalo looked like the best team in the AFC at times this year but also lost to the Jaguars, got blown out by the Colts and struggled to put the Falcons and Jets away in wins.

Saturday, though, the Bills will look to put that behind them, get another win against the Patriots and advance to the division round of the AFC playoffs.

