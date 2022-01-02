How to Watch Cardinals at Cowboys

Skip to main content
    •
    January 2, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Two of the NFC's best teams take the field, as the Cowboys host the Cardinals on Sunday afternoon.
    Author:

    The Cowboys (11-4) have already clinched the NFC East, but the team has its sights set on the top seed still as it hosts the Cardinals (10-5), who've clinched at least a wild card spot in the postseason.

    How to Watch Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys Today:

    Game Date: Jan. 2, 2022

    Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX

    Live stream Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    A three-game losing streak has taken Arizona out of the driver's seat in the NFC West.

    Arizona fell 22-16 to the Colts on Christmas Day, with Kyler Murray throwing just one touchdown and a James Conner injury hurting the team's rushing attack.

    The team had its second-lowest time of possession this season in the loss.

    As for Dallas, the team has four wins in a row, including last week's decimation of the Washington Football Team.

    Dallas won 56-14 and led 42-7 at the half. Dak Prescott threw for 330 yards and four touchdowns, with Dallas having touchdown catches by a running back, wide receiver, tight end and offense lineman, as Terence Steele caught a one-yard score.

    Arizona won 38-10 when these teams played last year, but that game was after the Dak Prescott injury, which meant that Arizona faced Andy Dalton. Prescott should be a big difference maker in Sunday's game.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    January
    2
    2022

    Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    4:25
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 12, 2021; East Rutherford, N.J.,USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian warms up before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 5, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) passes the football in the second half against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Cardinals at Cowboys

    3 minutes ago
    Sep 19, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson (32) celebrates with quarterback Russell Wilson (3) after rushing for a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Lions vs. Seahawks

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Alex Collins (41) carries the ball past Washington Football Team defensive tackle Daniel Wise (92) during the first quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Seattle Seahawks vs. Detroit Lions: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 26, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) is tackled by Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (23) in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 26, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) talks with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) following a 25-24 Chicago victory at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 26, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) passes the ball as offensive tackle Terence Steele (78) blocks Washington Football Team defensive end Montez Sweat (90) during the second half at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 26, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) celebrates scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Washington Football Team at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Arizona Cardinals vs. Dallas Cowboys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 26, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) completes a pass against the Houston Texans in the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    23 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy