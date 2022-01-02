How to Watch Cardinals at Cowboys

Two of the NFC's best teams take the field, as the Cowboys host the Cardinals on Sunday afternoon.

The Cowboys (11-4) have already clinched the NFC East, but the team has its sights set on the top seed still as it hosts the Cardinals (10-5), who've clinched at least a wild card spot in the postseason.

How to Watch Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys Today:

Game Date: Jan. 2, 2022

Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live stream Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

A three-game losing streak has taken Arizona out of the driver's seat in the NFC West.

Arizona fell 22-16 to the Colts on Christmas Day, with Kyler Murray throwing just one touchdown and a James Conner injury hurting the team's rushing attack.

The team had its second-lowest time of possession this season in the loss.

As for Dallas, the team has four wins in a row, including last week's decimation of the Washington Football Team.

Dallas won 56-14 and led 42-7 at the half. Dak Prescott threw for 330 yards and four touchdowns, with Dallas having touchdown catches by a running back, wide receiver, tight end and offense lineman, as Terence Steele caught a one-yard score.

Arizona won 38-10 when these teams played last year, but that game was after the Dak Prescott injury, which meant that Arizona faced Andy Dalton. Prescott should be a big difference maker in Sunday's game.

Regional restrictions may apply.