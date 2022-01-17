How to Watch NFC Wild Card: Cardinals at Rams

Skip to main content

How to Watch NFC Wild Card: Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cardinals head to Los Angeles to take on the Rams in the first-ever Monday night playoff game.

With the expanded playoffs and two more wild-card games than usual, the NFL is holding its first-ever Monday night playoff game. The Cardinals and Rams will play in the game as they battle for the third time this year.

How to Watch Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams Today:

Game Date: Jan. 17, 2022

Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The division rivals split the first two games, with both teams winning on the road in the regular season. The Cardinals won 37–20 in Week Four and then the Rams returned the favor in Week 14 when they won 30–23.

That loss to the Rams was one of six in the last 10 games for the Cardinals. They started the season 7–0 and then hit a rough patch. Arizona still almost won the NFC West, but a loss to the Seahawks in the last week gave the division crown to the Rams.

The Rams also played much better at the beginning of the year. Matthew Stafford looked like the league MVP in the first half of the year but was prone to throwing interceptions, which nearly cost the Rams the division. 

Monday night's contest wraps up wild-card weekend and it could be the best game yet. Both of these teams are capable of winning and making a run in the NFC, but need to win the rubber match first.

The winner of the game will get a date with the defending champion Buccaneers next weekend with a chance to go to the NFC championship game on the line.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
17
2022

NFC Wild Card: Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
8:15
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 26, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Sony Michel (25) runs the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

How to Watch NFC Wild Card: Cardinals at Rams

34 seconds ago
Jan 15, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Aaron Holiday (4) shoots the ball as Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) defends during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

15 minutes ago
Jan 15, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Aaron Holiday (4) shoots the ball as Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) defends during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Orlando Magic vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

15 minutes ago
San Francisco Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Santa Clara at San Francisco in Women's College Basketball

15 minutes ago
Mar 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Wyoming Cowboys forward Graham Ike (33) shoots the ball over San Diego State Aztecs forward Nathan Mensah (31) during the second half at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Wyoming at Nevada

15 minutes ago
Dec 15, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Portland Pilots player Tyler Robertson (2) drives to the basket against Oregon Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Portland vs. Loyola Marymount (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

15 minutes ago
Dec 15, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Portland Pilots player Tyler Robertson (2) drives to the basket against Oregon Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Portland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

15 minutes ago
Dec 22, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs forward Andrew Garcia (4) shoots against Northeastern Huskies forward Chris Doherty (33) during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Delaware vs. Northeastern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

15 minutes ago
Jan 2, 2019; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Nassir Little (5) reacts after drawing an offensive foul from Harvard Crimson guard Noah Kirkwood (10) during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. The Tar Heels won 77-57. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Dartmouth vs. Harvard: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

15 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy