How to Watch NFC Wild Card: Cardinals at Rams

The Cardinals head to Los Angeles to take on the Rams in the first-ever Monday night playoff game.

With the expanded playoffs and two more wild-card games than usual, the NFL is holding its first-ever Monday night playoff game. The Cardinals and Rams will play in the game as they battle for the third time this year.

How to Watch Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams Today:

Game Date: Jan. 17, 2022

Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The division rivals split the first two games, with both teams winning on the road in the regular season. The Cardinals won 37–20 in Week Four and then the Rams returned the favor in Week 14 when they won 30–23.

That loss to the Rams was one of six in the last 10 games for the Cardinals. They started the season 7–0 and then hit a rough patch. Arizona still almost won the NFC West, but a loss to the Seahawks in the last week gave the division crown to the Rams.

The Rams also played much better at the beginning of the year. Matthew Stafford looked like the league MVP in the first half of the year but was prone to throwing interceptions, which nearly cost the Rams the division.

Monday night's contest wraps up wild-card weekend and it could be the best game yet. Both of these teams are capable of winning and making a run in the NFC, but need to win the rubber match first.

The winner of the game will get a date with the defending champion Buccaneers next weekend with a chance to go to the NFC championship game on the line.

