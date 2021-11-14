Arizona Cardinals vs. Carolina Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/14/2021

Nov 7, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) eludes San Francisco 49ers defensive back K'Waun Williams (24) in the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Cardinals (8-1) host the Carolina Panthers (4-5) at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, November 14, 2021. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cardinals vs. Panthers

Game Day: Sunday, November 14, 2021

Sunday, November 14, 2021 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: State Farm Stadium

Betting Information for Arizona vs. Carolina

Favorite Spread Total Cardinals -8.5 42

Arizona and Carolina Stats

This year, the Cardinals score 10.5 more points per game (30.8) than the Panthers allow (20.3).

The Cardinals average 105.3 more yards per game (398.4) than the Panthers allow per contest (293.1).

The Cardinals have nine giveaways this season, while the Panthers have 10 takeaways.

The Panthers rack up 19.0 points per game, comparable to the 17.2 the Cardinals allow.

The Panthers collect just 2.3 fewer yards per game (318.7) than the Cardinals give up per contest (321.0).

This year the Panthers have 15 turnovers, two fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (17).

Cardinals Impact Players

Kyler Murray has thrown for 2,276 yards (186-for-256), with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions (252.9 YPG). He's also carried the ball 49 times for a team-high 147 yards and three scores, averaging 16.3 yards per game.

James Conner has 115 carries for a team-high 454 rushing yards (50.4 per game) and 10 touchdowns.

Christian Kirk has racked up 40 receptions for 545 yards, best on his team, and four touchdowns. He has been targeted 48 times, and averages 60.6 receiving yards per game.

Markus Golden has collected a team-leading 9.0 sacks, while adding 6.0 TFL and 29 tackles.

Jordan Hicks' 64 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and three sacks make him the team's tackle leader.

This season Byron Murphy leads the team with three interceptions and has added 34 tackles and eight passes defended.

Cardinals Injuries: Leki Fotu: Out (Ankle), Dre Kirkpatrick: Questionable (Thigh), Jordan Phillips: Out (Hamstring), Justin Murray: Out (Hand), Deionte Thompson: Questionable (Knee), Kenyan Drake: Questionable (Ankle), Budda Baker: Questionable (Groin), Maxx Williams: Questionable (Ankle)

Panthers Impact Players

Chuba Hubbard has run for a team-leading 394 yards on 111 carries (43.8 yards per game) while scoring two touchdowns. He also averages 16.9 receiving yards per game, grabbing 19 passes for 152 yards.

This season D.J. Moore has 53 catches and leads the team with 677 yards (75.2 per game) while scoring three touchdowns.

Haason Reddick has collected a team-leading 8.0 sacks, while adding 11.0 TFL and 41 tackles.

Jeremy Chinn has racked up 54 tackles and 3.0 TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

This season Shaq Thompson leads the team with two interceptions and has added 45 tackles, 4.0 TFL, one sack, and three passes defended.

Panthers Injuries: Russell Okung: Out (Calf), Stephen Weatherly: Out (Finger), Marquis Haynes: Questionable (Shoulder), Christian McCaffrey: Out (Shoulder), Jeremy Chinn: Questionable (Knee), Austin Larkin: Questionable (Groin), Donte Jackson: Questionable (Toe), Yetur Gross-Matos: Questionable (Ankle), Reggie Bonnafon: Out (Ankle)

