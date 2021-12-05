Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Arizona Cardinals vs. Chicago Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 21, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) stands on the sideline during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

    The Arizona Cardinals (9-2) hit the road to square off against the Chicago Bears (4-7) at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 5, 2021. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Bears vs. Cardinals

    Arizona and Chicago Stats

    • The Cardinals score 28.2 points per game, 5.1 more than the Bears give up per contest (23.1).
    • The Cardinals average 44.5 more yards per game (378.9) than the Bears give up per contest (334.4).
    • The Cardinals have 11 giveaways this season, while the Bears have 11 takeaways.
    • This season the Bears rack up just 2.1 fewer points per game (16.3) than the Cardinals give up (18.4).
    • The Bears average 21.7 fewer yards per game (296.1) than the Cardinals give up per outing (317.8).
    • The Bears have 15 giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have 19 takeaways.

    Cardinals Impact Players

    • Kyler Murray has passed for 2,276 yards (186-for-256), with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions (206.9 yards per game). He's also carried the ball 49 times for a team-high 147 yards and three scores, averaging 13.4 YPG.
    • James Conner has taken 146 carries for a team-leading 555 rushing yards (50.5 per game) and 12 touchdowns. He's also caught 18 passes for 173 yards with one touchdown through the air.
    • Christian Kirk has reeled in 49 passes for a team-high 628 yards plus four touchdowns. He averages 57.1 receiving yards per game.
    • Markus Golden has collected a team-leading 10 sacks, while adding eight TFL and 33 tackles.
    • Jordan Hicks' 82 tackles, four TFL, and three sacks mean he's the team's leading tackler.
    • Byron Murphy has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 39 tackles and eight passes defended 11 this season.

    Cardinals Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Kyler Murray

    QB

    Ankle

    Questionable

    DeAndre Hopkins

    WR

    Hamstring

    Questionable

    Justin Pugh

    OL

    Calf

    Questionable

    Byron Murphy

    CB

    Foot

    Questionable

    Max Garcia

    OL

    Knee

    Full Participation In Practice

    Bears Impact Players

    • This year, Justin Fields has recorded 1,361 passing yards (123.7 per game) while connecting on 115 of 198 passes (58.1%), with four touchdowns and eight interceptions. He has added 311 rushing yards on 56 carries (plus two touchdowns), averaging 28.3 yards per game.
    • David Montgomery has picked up a team-best 476 rushing yards (43.3 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • This season Darnell Mooney has 46 receptions and leads the team with 694 yards (63.1 per game) while hauling in three touchdowns.
    • This season Robert Quinn leads the team with 11 sacks and has added 11 TFL and 36 tackles.
    • Over his current campaign, Roquan Smith has 113 tackles, eight TFL, three sacks, and one interception, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.

    Bears Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Justin Fields

    QB

    Ribs

    Doubtful

    Damien Williams

    RB

    Calf

    Out

    Roquan Smith

    LB

    Hamstring

    Questionable

    Allen Robinson II

    WR

    Hamstring

    Doubtful

    Akiem Hicks

    DT

    Ankle

    Out

    Marquise Goodwin

    WR

    Foot

    Out

    Mario Edwards Jr.

    DE

    Ribs

    Out

    Jimmy Graham

    TE

    Rest

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Cole Kmet

    TE

    Groin

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Tashaun Gipson

    DB

    Chest

    Full Participation In Practice

    Sam Kamara

    LB

    Concussion

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Cardinals Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/7/2021

    49ers

    W 31-17

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Panthers

    L 34-10

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Seahawks

    W 23-13

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Bears

    -

    Away

    12/13/2021

    Rams

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Lions

    -

    Away

    12/25/2021

    Colts

    -

    Home

    Bears Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/8/2021

    Pittsburgh

    L 29-27

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Baltimore

    L 16-13

    Home

    11/25/2021

    Detroit

    W 16-14

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Arizona

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Green Bay

    -

    Away

    12/20/2021

    Minnesota

    -

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Seattle

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    5
    2021

    Arizona Cardinals at Chicago Bears

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

