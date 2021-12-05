Nov 21, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) stands on the sideline during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Cardinals (9-2) hit the road to square off against the Chicago Bears (4-7) at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 5, 2021. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bears vs. Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, December 5, 2021

Sunday, December 5, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Soldier Field

Arizona and Chicago Stats

The Cardinals score 28.2 points per game, 5.1 more than the Bears give up per contest (23.1).

The Cardinals average 44.5 more yards per game (378.9) than the Bears give up per contest (334.4).

The Cardinals have 11 giveaways this season, while the Bears have 11 takeaways.

This season the Bears rack up just 2.1 fewer points per game (16.3) than the Cardinals give up (18.4).

The Bears average 21.7 fewer yards per game (296.1) than the Cardinals give up per outing (317.8).

The Bears have 15 giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have 19 takeaways.

Cardinals Impact Players

Kyler Murray has passed for 2,276 yards (186-for-256), with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions (206.9 yards per game). He's also carried the ball 49 times for a team-high 147 yards and three scores, averaging 13.4 YPG.

James Conner has taken 146 carries for a team-leading 555 rushing yards (50.5 per game) and 12 touchdowns. He's also caught 18 passes for 173 yards with one touchdown through the air.

Christian Kirk has reeled in 49 passes for a team-high 628 yards plus four touchdowns. He averages 57.1 receiving yards per game.

Markus Golden has collected a team-leading 10 sacks, while adding eight TFL and 33 tackles.

Jordan Hicks' 82 tackles, four TFL, and three sacks mean he's the team's leading tackler.

Byron Murphy has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 39 tackles and eight passes defended 11 this season.

Cardinals Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Kyler Murray QB Ankle Questionable DeAndre Hopkins WR Hamstring Questionable Justin Pugh OL Calf Questionable Byron Murphy CB Foot Questionable Max Garcia OL Knee Full Participation In Practice

Bears Impact Players

This year, Justin Fields has recorded 1,361 passing yards (123.7 per game) while connecting on 115 of 198 passes (58.1%), with four touchdowns and eight interceptions. He has added 311 rushing yards on 56 carries (plus two touchdowns), averaging 28.3 yards per game.

David Montgomery has picked up a team-best 476 rushing yards (43.3 per game) and three touchdowns.

This season Darnell Mooney has 46 receptions and leads the team with 694 yards (63.1 per game) while hauling in three touchdowns.

This season Robert Quinn leads the team with 11 sacks and has added 11 TFL and 36 tackles.

Over his current campaign, Roquan Smith has 113 tackles, eight TFL, three sacks, and one interception, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.

Bears Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Justin Fields QB Ribs Doubtful Damien Williams RB Calf Out Roquan Smith LB Hamstring Questionable Allen Robinson II WR Hamstring Doubtful Akiem Hicks DT Ankle Out Marquise Goodwin WR Foot Out Mario Edwards Jr. DE Ribs Out Jimmy Graham TE Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Cole Kmet TE Groin Did Not Participate In Practice Tashaun Gipson DB Chest Full Participation In Practice Sam Kamara LB Concussion Did Not Participate In Practice

Cardinals Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/7/2021 49ers W 31-17 Away 11/14/2021 Panthers L 34-10 Home 11/21/2021 Seahawks W 23-13 Away 12/5/2021 Bears - Away 12/13/2021 Rams - Home 12/19/2021 Lions - Away 12/25/2021 Colts - Home

Bears Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/8/2021 Pittsburgh L 29-27 Away 11/21/2021 Baltimore L 16-13 Home 11/25/2021 Detroit W 16-14 Away 12/5/2021 Arizona - Home 12/12/2021 Green Bay - Away 12/20/2021 Minnesota - Home 12/26/2021 Seattle - Away

