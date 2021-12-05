How to Watch Arizona Cardinals vs. Chicago Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Arizona Cardinals (9-2) hit the road to square off against the Chicago Bears (4-7) at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 5, 2021. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bears vs. Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, December 5, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Soldier Field
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Arizona and Chicago Stats
- The Cardinals score 28.2 points per game, 5.1 more than the Bears give up per contest (23.1).
- The Cardinals average 44.5 more yards per game (378.9) than the Bears give up per contest (334.4).
- The Cardinals have 11 giveaways this season, while the Bears have 11 takeaways.
- This season the Bears rack up just 2.1 fewer points per game (16.3) than the Cardinals give up (18.4).
- The Bears average 21.7 fewer yards per game (296.1) than the Cardinals give up per outing (317.8).
- The Bears have 15 giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have 19 takeaways.
Cardinals Impact Players
- Kyler Murray has passed for 2,276 yards (186-for-256), with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions (206.9 yards per game). He's also carried the ball 49 times for a team-high 147 yards and three scores, averaging 13.4 YPG.
- James Conner has taken 146 carries for a team-leading 555 rushing yards (50.5 per game) and 12 touchdowns. He's also caught 18 passes for 173 yards with one touchdown through the air.
- Christian Kirk has reeled in 49 passes for a team-high 628 yards plus four touchdowns. He averages 57.1 receiving yards per game.
- Markus Golden has collected a team-leading 10 sacks, while adding eight TFL and 33 tackles.
- Jordan Hicks' 82 tackles, four TFL, and three sacks mean he's the team's leading tackler.
- Byron Murphy has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 39 tackles and eight passes defended 11 this season.
Cardinals Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Kyler Murray
QB
Ankle
Questionable
DeAndre Hopkins
WR
Hamstring
Questionable
Justin Pugh
OL
Calf
Questionable
Byron Murphy
CB
Foot
Questionable
Max Garcia
OL
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Bears Impact Players
- This year, Justin Fields has recorded 1,361 passing yards (123.7 per game) while connecting on 115 of 198 passes (58.1%), with four touchdowns and eight interceptions. He has added 311 rushing yards on 56 carries (plus two touchdowns), averaging 28.3 yards per game.
- David Montgomery has picked up a team-best 476 rushing yards (43.3 per game) and three touchdowns.
- This season Darnell Mooney has 46 receptions and leads the team with 694 yards (63.1 per game) while hauling in three touchdowns.
- This season Robert Quinn leads the team with 11 sacks and has added 11 TFL and 36 tackles.
- Over his current campaign, Roquan Smith has 113 tackles, eight TFL, three sacks, and one interception, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.
Bears Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Justin Fields
QB
Ribs
Doubtful
Damien Williams
RB
Calf
Out
Roquan Smith
LB
Hamstring
Questionable
Allen Robinson II
WR
Hamstring
Doubtful
Akiem Hicks
DT
Ankle
Out
Marquise Goodwin
WR
Foot
Out
Mario Edwards Jr.
DE
Ribs
Out
Jimmy Graham
TE
Rest
Did Not Participate In Practice
Cole Kmet
TE
Groin
Did Not Participate In Practice
Tashaun Gipson
DB
Chest
Full Participation In Practice
Sam Kamara
LB
Concussion
Did Not Participate In Practice
Cardinals Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/7/2021
49ers
W 31-17
Away
11/14/2021
Panthers
L 34-10
Home
11/21/2021
Seahawks
W 23-13
Away
12/5/2021
Bears
-
Away
12/13/2021
Rams
-
Home
12/19/2021
Lions
-
Away
12/25/2021
Colts
-
Home
Bears Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/8/2021
Pittsburgh
L 29-27
Away
11/21/2021
Baltimore
L 16-13
Home
11/25/2021
Detroit
W 16-14
Away
12/5/2021
Arizona
-
Home
12/12/2021
Green Bay
-
Away
12/20/2021
Minnesota
-
Home
12/26/2021
Seattle
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.