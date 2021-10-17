Arizona Cardinals vs. Cleveland Browns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/17/2021

How to Watch Arizona Cardinals vs. Cleveland Browns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Arizona Cardinals (5-0) will look to build on a five-game winning streak when they visit the Cleveland Browns (3-2) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Browns vs. Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, October 17, 2021
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: FirstEnergy Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Cleveland and Arizona Stats
- The Browns rack up 9.4 more points per game (28.4) than the Cardinals give up (19).
- The Browns average 64.2 more yards per game (417.6) than the Cardinals allow per matchup (353.4).
- The Browns have four giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have 10 takeaways.
- This season the Cardinals score 8.6 more points per game (31.4) than the Browns give up (22.8).
- The Cardinals collect 413.2 yards per game, 114.4 more yards than the 298.8 the Browns allow.
- The Cardinals have turned the ball over five times this season, one more turnover than the Browns have forced (4).
Browns Impact Players
- This year Baker Mayfield has 1,240 passing yards (248 yards per game) while going 97-for-145 (66.9%) and throwing four touchdowns with two interceptions. He has tacked on 67 rushing yards and one touchdown, averaging 13.4 yards per game.
- Nick Chubb has churned out a team-best 523 rushing yards (104.6 per game) and four scores.
- David Njoku has reeled in 14 passes for a team-high 260 yards and one touchdown. He averages 52 receiving yards per game.
- This season Myles Garrett has team-high numbers in both sacks and tackles, recording seven sacks, eight TFL and 21 tackles.
- This season Malcolm Smith leads the team with one interception and has added 20 tackles, two TFL, and two passes defended.
Browns Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
A.J. Green
CB
Shoulder
Questionable
Kareem Hunt
RB
Wrist
Questionable
Myles Garrett
DE
Knee
Questionable
Jack Conklin
OT
Knee
Questionable
Jadeveon Clowney
DE
Elbow
Questionable
Nick Chubb
RB
Calf
Out
Jedrick Wills Jr.
OT
Ankle
Questionable
Greedy Williams
CB
Shoulder
Full Participation In Practice
Denzel Ward
CB
Neck
Questionable
J.C. Tretter
C
Knee
Questionable
Malcolm Smith
LB
Abdomen
Out
Greg Newsome II
CB
Calf
Questionable
Takkarist McKinley
DE
Ankle
Questionable
Malik Jackson
DT
Knee
Questionable
David Njoku
TE
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Malik McDowell
DT
Elbow
Limited Participation In Practice
Elijah Lee
LB
Hip
Full Participation In Practice
Cardinals Impact Players
- Kyler Murray has thrown for 1,512 yards while completing 75.2% of his passes, with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions (302.4 yards per game). He's also carried the ball 30 times for 110 yards and three touchdowns.
- Chase Edmonds has taken 49 attempts for a team-leading 270 rushing yards (54 per game). He's also caught 23 passes for 159 yards (31.8 receiving yards per game).
- DeAndre Hopkins has reeled in 23 passes for a team best 312 yards and four touchdowns. He has been targeted 34 times, and averages 62.4 yards per game.
- Chandler Jones has five sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up five TFL and nine tackles.
- This season Budda Baker has totaled 36 tackles, two TFL, and one interception, leading his team in tackles.
- Byron Murphy has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 14 tackles and six passes defended five this season.
Cardinals Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Kyler Murray
QB
Right shoulder
Full Participation In Practice
Chase Edmonds
RB
Shoulder
Questionable
Darrell Daniels
TE
Illness
Full Participation In Practice
Kelvin Beachum
OL
Ribs
Questionable
Marco Wilson
CB
Ribs
Questionable
Tanner Vallejo
FB
Hand
Out
Byron Murphy
CB
Ribs
Questionable
Rodney Hudson
OL
Ribs
Out
DeAndre Hopkins
WR
Illness
Full Participation In Practice
Jordan Hicks
FB
Toe
Questionable
Dennis Gardeck
OLB
Hand
Full Participation In Practice
Browns Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/26/2021
Bears
W 26-6
Home
10/3/2021
Vikings
W 14-7
Away
10/10/2021
Chargers
L 47-42
Away
10/17/2021
Cardinals
-
Home
10/21/2021
Broncos
-
Home
10/31/2021
Steelers
-
Home
11/7/2021
Bengals
-
Away
Cardinals Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/26/2021
Jacksonville
W 31-19
Away
10/3/2021
Los Angeles
W 37-20
Away
10/10/2021
San Francisco
W 17-10
Home
10/17/2021
Cleveland
-
Away
10/24/2021
Houston
-
Home
10/28/2021
Green Bay
-
Home
11/7/2021
San Francisco
-
Away
