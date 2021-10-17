Arizona Cardinals vs. Cleveland Browns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/17/2021

    • October 17, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Arizona Cardinals vs. Cleveland Browns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 10, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

    The Arizona Cardinals (5-0) will look to build on a five-game winning streak when they visit the Cleveland Browns (3-2) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Browns vs. Cardinals

    Cleveland and Arizona Stats

    • The Browns rack up 9.4 more points per game (28.4) than the Cardinals give up (19).
    • The Browns average 64.2 more yards per game (417.6) than the Cardinals allow per matchup (353.4).
    • The Browns have four giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have 10 takeaways.
    • This season the Cardinals score 8.6 more points per game (31.4) than the Browns give up (22.8).
    • The Cardinals collect 413.2 yards per game, 114.4 more yards than the 298.8 the Browns allow.
    • The Cardinals have turned the ball over five times this season, one more turnover than the Browns have forced (4).

    Browns Impact Players

    • This year Baker Mayfield has 1,240 passing yards (248 yards per game) while going 97-for-145 (66.9%) and throwing four touchdowns with two interceptions. He has tacked on 67 rushing yards and one touchdown, averaging 13.4 yards per game.
    • Nick Chubb has churned out a team-best 523 rushing yards (104.6 per game) and four scores.
    • David Njoku has reeled in 14 passes for a team-high 260 yards and one touchdown. He averages 52 receiving yards per game.
    • This season Myles Garrett has team-high numbers in both sacks and tackles, recording seven sacks, eight TFL and 21 tackles.
    • This season Malcolm Smith leads the team with one interception and has added 20 tackles, two TFL, and two passes defended.

    Browns Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    A.J. Green

    CB

    Shoulder

    Questionable

    Kareem Hunt

    RB

    Wrist

    Questionable

    Myles Garrett

    DE

    Knee

    Questionable

    Jack Conklin

    OT

    Knee

    Questionable

    Jadeveon Clowney

    DE

    Elbow

    Questionable

    Nick Chubb

    RB

    Calf

    Out

    Jedrick Wills Jr.

    OT

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Greedy Williams

    CB

    Shoulder

    Full Participation In Practice

    Denzel Ward

    CB

    Neck

    Questionable

    J.C. Tretter

    C

    Knee

    Questionable

    Malcolm Smith

    LB

    Abdomen

    Out

    Greg Newsome II

    CB

    Calf

    Questionable

    Takkarist McKinley

    DE

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Malik Jackson

    DT

    Knee

    Questionable

    David Njoku

    TE

    Knee

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Malik McDowell

    DT

    Elbow

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Elijah Lee

    LB

    Hip

    Full Participation In Practice

    Cardinals Impact Players

    • Kyler Murray has thrown for 1,512 yards while completing 75.2% of his passes, with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions (302.4 yards per game). He's also carried the ball 30 times for 110 yards and three touchdowns.
    • Chase Edmonds has taken 49 attempts for a team-leading 270 rushing yards (54 per game). He's also caught 23 passes for 159 yards (31.8 receiving yards per game).
    • DeAndre Hopkins has reeled in 23 passes for a team best 312 yards and four touchdowns. He has been targeted 34 times, and averages 62.4 yards per game.
    • Chandler Jones has five sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up five TFL and nine tackles.
    • This season Budda Baker has totaled 36 tackles, two TFL, and one interception, leading his team in tackles.
    • Byron Murphy has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 14 tackles and six passes defended five this season.

    Cardinals Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Kyler Murray

    QB

    Right shoulder

    Full Participation In Practice

    Chase Edmonds

    RB

    Shoulder

    Questionable

    Darrell Daniels

    TE

    Illness

    Full Participation In Practice

    Kelvin Beachum

    OL

    Ribs

    Questionable

    Marco Wilson

    CB

    Ribs

    Questionable

    Tanner Vallejo

    FB

    Hand

    Out

    Byron Murphy

    CB

    Ribs

    Questionable

    Rodney Hudson

    OL

    Ribs

    Out

    DeAndre Hopkins

    WR

    Illness

    Full Participation In Practice

    Jordan Hicks

    FB

    Toe

    Questionable

    Dennis Gardeck

    OLB

    Hand

    Full Participation In Practice

    Browns Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/26/2021

    Bears

    W 26-6

    Home

    10/3/2021

    Vikings

    W 14-7

    Away

    10/10/2021

    Chargers

    L 47-42

    Away

    10/17/2021

    Cardinals

    -

    Home

    10/21/2021

    Broncos

    -

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Steelers

    -

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Bengals

    -

    Away

    Cardinals Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/26/2021

    Jacksonville

    W 31-19

    Away

    10/3/2021

    Los Angeles

    W 37-20

    Away

    10/10/2021

    San Francisco

    W 17-10

    Home

    10/17/2021

    Cleveland

    -

    Away

    10/24/2021

    Houston

    -

    Home

    10/28/2021

    Green Bay

    -

    Home

    11/7/2021

    San Francisco

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    17
    2021

    Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    4:05
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

