Arizona Cardinals vs. Cleveland Browns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/17/2021

Oct 10, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Cardinals (5-0) will look to build on a five-game winning streak when they visit the Cleveland Browns (3-2) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Browns vs. Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, October 17, 2021

Sunday, October 17, 2021 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: FirstEnergy Stadium

Cleveland and Arizona Stats

The Browns rack up 9.4 more points per game (28.4) than the Cardinals give up (19).

The Browns average 64.2 more yards per game (417.6) than the Cardinals allow per matchup (353.4).

The Browns have four giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have 10 takeaways.

This season the Cardinals score 8.6 more points per game (31.4) than the Browns give up (22.8).

The Cardinals collect 413.2 yards per game, 114.4 more yards than the 298.8 the Browns allow.

The Cardinals have turned the ball over five times this season, one more turnover than the Browns have forced (4).

Browns Impact Players

This year Baker Mayfield has 1,240 passing yards (248 yards per game) while going 97-for-145 (66.9%) and throwing four touchdowns with two interceptions. He has tacked on 67 rushing yards and one touchdown, averaging 13.4 yards per game.

Nick Chubb has churned out a team-best 523 rushing yards (104.6 per game) and four scores.

David Njoku has reeled in 14 passes for a team-high 260 yards and one touchdown. He averages 52 receiving yards per game.

This season Myles Garrett has team-high numbers in both sacks and tackles, recording seven sacks, eight TFL and 21 tackles.

This season Malcolm Smith leads the team with one interception and has added 20 tackles, two TFL, and two passes defended.

Browns Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status A.J. Green CB Shoulder Questionable Kareem Hunt RB Wrist Questionable Myles Garrett DE Knee Questionable Jack Conklin OT Knee Questionable Jadeveon Clowney DE Elbow Questionable Nick Chubb RB Calf Out Jedrick Wills Jr. OT Ankle Questionable Greedy Williams CB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Denzel Ward CB Neck Questionable J.C. Tretter C Knee Questionable Malcolm Smith LB Abdomen Out Greg Newsome II CB Calf Questionable Takkarist McKinley DE Ankle Questionable Malik Jackson DT Knee Questionable David Njoku TE Knee Limited Participation In Practice Malik McDowell DT Elbow Limited Participation In Practice Elijah Lee LB Hip Full Participation In Practice

Cardinals Impact Players

Kyler Murray has thrown for 1,512 yards while completing 75.2% of his passes, with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions (302.4 yards per game). He's also carried the ball 30 times for 110 yards and three touchdowns.

Chase Edmonds has taken 49 attempts for a team-leading 270 rushing yards (54 per game). He's also caught 23 passes for 159 yards (31.8 receiving yards per game).

DeAndre Hopkins has reeled in 23 passes for a team best 312 yards and four touchdowns. He has been targeted 34 times, and averages 62.4 yards per game.

Chandler Jones has five sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up five TFL and nine tackles.

This season Budda Baker has totaled 36 tackles, two TFL, and one interception, leading his team in tackles.

Byron Murphy has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 14 tackles and six passes defended five this season.

Cardinals Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Kyler Murray QB Right shoulder Full Participation In Practice Chase Edmonds RB Shoulder Questionable Darrell Daniels TE Illness Full Participation In Practice Kelvin Beachum OL Ribs Questionable Marco Wilson CB Ribs Questionable Tanner Vallejo FB Hand Out Byron Murphy CB Ribs Questionable Rodney Hudson OL Ribs Out DeAndre Hopkins WR Illness Full Participation In Practice Jordan Hicks FB Toe Questionable Dennis Gardeck OLB Hand Full Participation In Practice

Browns Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/26/2021 Bears W 26-6 Home 10/3/2021 Vikings W 14-7 Away 10/10/2021 Chargers L 47-42 Away 10/17/2021 Cardinals - Home 10/21/2021 Broncos - Home 10/31/2021 Steelers - Home 11/7/2021 Bengals - Away

Cardinals Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/26/2021 Jacksonville W 31-19 Away 10/3/2021 Los Angeles W 37-20 Away 10/10/2021 San Francisco W 17-10 Home 10/17/2021 Cleveland - Away 10/24/2021 Houston - Home 10/28/2021 Green Bay - Home 11/7/2021 San Francisco - Away

