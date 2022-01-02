Arizona Cardinals vs. Dallas Cowboys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

Dec 26, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) celebrates scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Washington Football Team at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys (11-4) enter a matchup against the Arizona Cardinals (10-5) on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at AT&T Stadium on a four-game winning streak. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cowboys vs. Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022

Sunday, January 2, 2022 Game Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: AT&T Stadium

AT&T Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Dallas and Arizona Stats

The Cowboys put up 30.5 points per game, 10.1 more than the Cardinals allow per matchup (20.4).

The Cowboys collect 409.5 yards per game, 85.2 more yards than the 324.3 the Cardinals allow per contest.

The Cowboys have turned the ball over 19 times this season, five fewer than the Cardinals have forced (24).

The Cardinals put up 26.3 points per game, 5.8 more than the Cowboys surrender (20.5).

The Cardinals collect 376.5 yards per game, 26.3 more yards than the 350.2 the Cowboys allow.

The Cardinals have 14 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 33 takeaways.

Cowboys Impact Players

This year Dak Prescott has 3,928 passing yards (261.9 yards per game) while going 365-for-531 (68.7%) and throwing 29 touchdowns with 10 interceptions.

Ezekiel Elliott has run for a team-best 899 yards (59.9 per game) and scored 10 touchdowns. He also averages 18 receiving yards, hauling in 45 passes for 270 yards and two touchdowns.

CeeDee Lamb has 74 catches (on 114 targets) and leads the team with 1,006 receiving yards (67.1 per game) while hauling in six touchdowns.

Micah Parsons has 13 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 18 TFL and 79 tackles.

Jayron Kearse has racked up 92 tackles, nine TFL, one sack, and two interceptions, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

Trevon Diggs has a team-high 11 interceptions and has tacked on 49 tackles and 21 passes defended 15 this season.

Cowboys Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Tyron Smith OT Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Malik Turner WR Calf Limited Participation In Practice

Cardinals Impact Players

This season, Kyler Murray has collected 3,284 passing yards (218.9 per game) while completing 279 of 404 passes (69.1%), with 21 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He has tacked on 344 rushing yards on 74 carries (plus five touchdowns), averaging 22.9 yards per game.

James Conner has 187 carries for a team-high 700 rushing yards (46.7 per game) and 14 touchdowns. He also has 31 catches for 334 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

This year Christian Kirk has 69 receptions and leads the team with 860 yards (57.3 per game) while hauling in five touchdowns.

Chandler Jones has collected a team-leading 9.5 sacks, while adding 10 TFL and 35 tackles.

Jordan Hicks has totaled 110 tackles, seven TFL, and four sacks, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

Byron Murphy has a team-high four interceptions and has tacked on 54 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and 11 passes defended 15 this season.

Cardinals Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Chase Edmonds RB Back Limited Participation In Practice Marco Wilson CB Shoulder Out Jordan Phillips DE Knee Out Rondale Moore WR Ankle Questionable Rodney Hudson OL Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Demetrius Harris TE Shoulder Questionable James Conner RB Heel Questionable Sean Harlow OL Illness Questionable Budda Baker S Ribs Questionable Zach Allen DE Ankle Questionable Deionte Thompson S Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice

Cowboys Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/12/2021 Washington W 27-20 Away 12/19/2021 Giants W 21-6 Away 12/26/2021 Washington W 56-14 Home 1/2/2022 Cardinals - Home

Cardinals Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/13/2021 Los Angeles L 30-23 Home 12/19/2021 Detroit L 30-12 Away 12/25/2021 Indianapolis L 22-16 Home 1/2/2022 Dallas - Away

Regional restrictions apply.