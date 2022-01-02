Arizona Cardinals vs. Dallas Cowboys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

How to Watch Arizona Cardinals vs. Dallas Cowboys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Dallas Cowboys (11-4) enter a matchup against the Arizona Cardinals (10-5) on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at AT&T Stadium on a four-game winning streak. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Cowboys vs. Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: AT&T Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Dallas and Arizona Stats
- The Cowboys put up 30.5 points per game, 10.1 more than the Cardinals allow per matchup (20.4).
- The Cowboys collect 409.5 yards per game, 85.2 more yards than the 324.3 the Cardinals allow per contest.
- The Cowboys have turned the ball over 19 times this season, five fewer than the Cardinals have forced (24).
- The Cardinals put up 26.3 points per game, 5.8 more than the Cowboys surrender (20.5).
- The Cardinals collect 376.5 yards per game, 26.3 more yards than the 350.2 the Cowboys allow.
- The Cardinals have 14 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 33 takeaways.
Cowboys Impact Players
- This year Dak Prescott has 3,928 passing yards (261.9 yards per game) while going 365-for-531 (68.7%) and throwing 29 touchdowns with 10 interceptions.
- Ezekiel Elliott has run for a team-best 899 yards (59.9 per game) and scored 10 touchdowns. He also averages 18 receiving yards, hauling in 45 passes for 270 yards and two touchdowns.
- CeeDee Lamb has 74 catches (on 114 targets) and leads the team with 1,006 receiving yards (67.1 per game) while hauling in six touchdowns.
- Micah Parsons has 13 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 18 TFL and 79 tackles.
- Jayron Kearse has racked up 92 tackles, nine TFL, one sack, and two interceptions, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
- Trevon Diggs has a team-high 11 interceptions and has tacked on 49 tackles and 21 passes defended 15 this season.
Cowboys Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Tyron Smith
OT
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Malik Turner
WR
Calf
Limited Participation In Practice
Cardinals Impact Players
- This season, Kyler Murray has collected 3,284 passing yards (218.9 per game) while completing 279 of 404 passes (69.1%), with 21 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He has tacked on 344 rushing yards on 74 carries (plus five touchdowns), averaging 22.9 yards per game.
- James Conner has 187 carries for a team-high 700 rushing yards (46.7 per game) and 14 touchdowns. He also has 31 catches for 334 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
- This year Christian Kirk has 69 receptions and leads the team with 860 yards (57.3 per game) while hauling in five touchdowns.
- Chandler Jones has collected a team-leading 9.5 sacks, while adding 10 TFL and 35 tackles.
- Jordan Hicks has totaled 110 tackles, seven TFL, and four sacks, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
- Byron Murphy has a team-high four interceptions and has tacked on 54 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and 11 passes defended 15 this season.
Cardinals Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Chase Edmonds
RB
Back
Limited Participation In Practice
Marco Wilson
CB
Shoulder
Out
Jordan Phillips
DE
Knee
Out
Rondale Moore
WR
Ankle
Questionable
Rodney Hudson
OL
Illness
Did Not Participate In Practice
Demetrius Harris
TE
Shoulder
Questionable
James Conner
RB
Heel
Questionable
Sean Harlow
OL
Illness
Questionable
Budda Baker
S
Ribs
Questionable
Zach Allen
DE
Ankle
Questionable
Deionte Thompson
S
Shoulder
Limited Participation In Practice
Cowboys Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/12/2021
Washington
W 27-20
Away
12/19/2021
Giants
W 21-6
Away
12/26/2021
Washington
W 56-14
Home
1/2/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
Cardinals Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/13/2021
Los Angeles
L 30-23
Home
12/19/2021
Detroit
L 30-12
Away
12/25/2021
Indianapolis
L 22-16
Home
1/2/2022
Dallas
-
Away
