Arizona Cardinals vs. Dallas Cowboys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    January 2, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Arizona Cardinals vs. Dallas Cowboys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 26, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) celebrates scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Washington Football Team at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

    The Dallas Cowboys (11-4) enter a matchup against the Arizona Cardinals (10-5) on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at AT&T Stadium on a four-game winning streak. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Cowboys vs. Cardinals

    Dallas and Arizona Stats

    • The Cowboys put up 30.5 points per game, 10.1 more than the Cardinals allow per matchup (20.4).
    • The Cowboys collect 409.5 yards per game, 85.2 more yards than the 324.3 the Cardinals allow per contest.
    • The Cowboys have turned the ball over 19 times this season, five fewer than the Cardinals have forced (24).
    • The Cardinals put up 26.3 points per game, 5.8 more than the Cowboys surrender (20.5).
    • The Cardinals collect 376.5 yards per game, 26.3 more yards than the 350.2 the Cowboys allow.
    • The Cardinals have 14 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 33 takeaways.

    Cowboys Impact Players

    • This year Dak Prescott has 3,928 passing yards (261.9 yards per game) while going 365-for-531 (68.7%) and throwing 29 touchdowns with 10 interceptions.
    • Ezekiel Elliott has run for a team-best 899 yards (59.9 per game) and scored 10 touchdowns. He also averages 18 receiving yards, hauling in 45 passes for 270 yards and two touchdowns.
    • CeeDee Lamb has 74 catches (on 114 targets) and leads the team with 1,006 receiving yards (67.1 per game) while hauling in six touchdowns.
    • Micah Parsons has 13 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 18 TFL and 79 tackles.
    • Jayron Kearse has racked up 92 tackles, nine TFL, one sack, and two interceptions, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
    • Trevon Diggs has a team-high 11 interceptions and has tacked on 49 tackles and 21 passes defended 15 this season.

    Cowboys Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Tyron Smith

    OT

    Ankle

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Malik Turner

    WR

    Calf

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Cardinals Impact Players

    • This season, Kyler Murray has collected 3,284 passing yards (218.9 per game) while completing 279 of 404 passes (69.1%), with 21 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He has tacked on 344 rushing yards on 74 carries (plus five touchdowns), averaging 22.9 yards per game.
    • James Conner has 187 carries for a team-high 700 rushing yards (46.7 per game) and 14 touchdowns. He also has 31 catches for 334 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
    • This year Christian Kirk has 69 receptions and leads the team with 860 yards (57.3 per game) while hauling in five touchdowns.
    • Chandler Jones has collected a team-leading 9.5 sacks, while adding 10 TFL and 35 tackles.
    • Jordan Hicks has totaled 110 tackles, seven TFL, and four sacks, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
    • Byron Murphy has a team-high four interceptions and has tacked on 54 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and 11 passes defended 15 this season.

    Cardinals Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Chase Edmonds

    RB

    Back

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Marco Wilson

    CB

    Shoulder

    Out

    Jordan Phillips

    DE

    Knee

    Out

    Rondale Moore

    WR

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Rodney Hudson

    OL

    Illness

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Demetrius Harris

    TE

    Shoulder

    Questionable

    James Conner

    RB

    Heel

    Questionable

    Sean Harlow

    OL

    Illness

    Questionable

    Budda Baker

    S

    Ribs

    Questionable

    Zach Allen

    DE

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Deionte Thompson

    S

    Shoulder

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Cowboys Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/12/2021

    Washington

    W 27-20

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Giants

    W 21-6

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Washington

    W 56-14

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Cardinals

    -

    Home

    Cardinals Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/13/2021

    Los Angeles

    L 30-23

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Detroit

    L 30-12

    Away

    12/25/2021

    Indianapolis

    L 22-16

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Dallas

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    January
    2
    2022

    Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    4:25
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

