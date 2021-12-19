Skip to main content
    December 19, 2021
    How to Watch Arizona Cardinals vs. Detroit Lions: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) is brought down by Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during the third quarter at State Farm Stadium Sept. 27, 2020. Lions Vs Cardinals

    The Arizona Cardinals (10-3) and the Detroit Lions (1-11-1) meet at Ford Field on Sunday, December 19, 2021. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Lions vs. Cardinals

    Arizona and Detroit Stats

    • The Cardinals score just one more point per game (28.2) than the Lions surrender (27.2).
    • The Cardinals collect 374.8 yards per game, only 4.4 fewer than the 379.2 the Lions give up per contest.
    • This year, the Cardinals have 13 turnovers, one fewer than the Lions have takeaways (14).
    • The Lions rack up 16.4 points per game, 3.1 fewer than the Cardinals give up (19.5).
    • The Lions collect just 10.3 fewer yards per game (311.3) than the Cardinals allow per contest (321.6).
    • The Lions have turned the ball over 18 times, five fewer times than the Cardinals have forced turnovers (23).

    Cardinals Impact Players

    • Kyler Murray has thrown for 2,782 yards (229-for-320), with 19 touchdowns and nine interceptions (214 yards per game). He's also run 66 times for 267 yards and five touchdowns.
    • James Conner has churned out a team-best 661 rushing yards (50.8 per game) plus 14 touchdowns. He has added 29 catches for 303 yards and two receiving touchdowns.
    • Christian Kirk has been targeted 70 times and has 53 catches, leading his team with 718 yards (55.2 ypg) while scoring four touchdowns.
    • This season Markus Golden leads the team with 10 sacks and has added eight TFL and 35 tackles.
    • Jordan Hicks has totaled 102 tackles, six TFL, and five sacks to lead the team in tackles so far.
    • Byron Murphy has picked off four passes to lead the team while adding 48 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and 11 passes defended.

    Cardinals Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Justin Pugh

    OL

    Calf

    Questionable

    Jordan Phillips

    DE

    Thumb

    Questionable

    Corey Peters

    DT

    Knee

    Questionable

    Zach Kerr

    NT

    Ribs

    Questionable

    Leki Fotu

    DT

    Shoulder

    Questionable

    James Conner

    RB

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Zach Ertz

    TE

    Hamstring

    Questionable

    Lions Impact Players

    • This season, Jared Goff has racked up 2,791 passing yards (214.7 per game) while completing 290 of 438 passes (66.2%), with 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
    • D'Andre Swift has taken 140 carries for a team-leading 555 rushing yards (42.7 per game) while scoring four touchdowns. He's also caught 56 passes for a team-high 429 yards with two touchdowns through the air.
    • Amon-Ra St. Brown has grabbed 57 passes for a team-high 511 yards and one touchdown. He has been targeted 76 times, and averages 39.3 yards per game.
    • Charles Harris has notched a team-leading six sacks, while adding six TFL and 46 tackles.
    • Alex Anzalone's 78 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and one interception make him the team's tackle leader.
    • Amani Oruwariye has a team-high five interceptions and has tacked on 52 tackles, two TFL, and nine passes defended 13 this season.

    Lions Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Josh Reynolds

    WR

    Thigh

    Questionable

    Jalen Reeves-Maybin

    LB

    Shoulder

    Questionable

    Michael Brockers

    DE

    Knee

    Questionable

    D'Andre Swift

    RB

    Shoulder

    Out

    Julian Okwara

    OLB

    Ankle

    Out

    Jonah Jackson

    OG

    Back

    Questionable

    Alex Anzalone

    LB

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Penei Sewell

    OT

    Shoulder

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Austin Bryant

    OLB

    Shoulder

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Derrick Barnes

    LB

    Knee

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Cardinals Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/21/2021

    Seahawks

    W 23-13

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Bears

    W 33-22

    Away

    12/13/2021

    Rams

    L 30-23

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Lions

    -

    Away

    12/25/2021

    Colts

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Cowboys

    -

    Away

    Lions Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/25/2021

    Chicago

    L 16-14

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Minnesota

    W 29-27

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Denver

    L 38-10

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Arizona

    -

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Atlanta

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Seattle

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    19
    2021

    Arizona Cardinals at Detroit Lions

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

