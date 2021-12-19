Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) is brought down by Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during the third quarter at State Farm Stadium Sept. 27, 2020. Lions Vs Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals (10-3) and the Detroit Lions (1-11-1) meet at Ford Field on Sunday, December 19, 2021. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Lions vs. Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021

Sunday, December 19, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Ford Field

Arizona and Detroit Stats

The Cardinals score just one more point per game (28.2) than the Lions surrender (27.2).

The Cardinals collect 374.8 yards per game, only 4.4 fewer than the 379.2 the Lions give up per contest.

This year, the Cardinals have 13 turnovers, one fewer than the Lions have takeaways (14).

The Lions rack up 16.4 points per game, 3.1 fewer than the Cardinals give up (19.5).

The Lions collect just 10.3 fewer yards per game (311.3) than the Cardinals allow per contest (321.6).

The Lions have turned the ball over 18 times, five fewer times than the Cardinals have forced turnovers (23).

Cardinals Impact Players

Kyler Murray has thrown for 2,782 yards (229-for-320), with 19 touchdowns and nine interceptions (214 yards per game). He's also run 66 times for 267 yards and five touchdowns.

James Conner has churned out a team-best 661 rushing yards (50.8 per game) plus 14 touchdowns. He has added 29 catches for 303 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Christian Kirk has been targeted 70 times and has 53 catches, leading his team with 718 yards (55.2 ypg) while scoring four touchdowns.

This season Markus Golden leads the team with 10 sacks and has added eight TFL and 35 tackles.

Jordan Hicks has totaled 102 tackles, six TFL, and five sacks to lead the team in tackles so far.

Byron Murphy has picked off four passes to lead the team while adding 48 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and 11 passes defended.

Cardinals Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Justin Pugh OL Calf Questionable Jordan Phillips DE Thumb Questionable Corey Peters DT Knee Questionable Zach Kerr NT Ribs Questionable Leki Fotu DT Shoulder Questionable James Conner RB Ankle Questionable Zach Ertz TE Hamstring Questionable

Lions Impact Players

This season, Jared Goff has racked up 2,791 passing yards (214.7 per game) while completing 290 of 438 passes (66.2%), with 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

D'Andre Swift has taken 140 carries for a team-leading 555 rushing yards (42.7 per game) while scoring four touchdowns. He's also caught 56 passes for a team-high 429 yards with two touchdowns through the air.

Amon-Ra St. Brown has grabbed 57 passes for a team-high 511 yards and one touchdown. He has been targeted 76 times, and averages 39.3 yards per game.

Charles Harris has notched a team-leading six sacks, while adding six TFL and 46 tackles.

Alex Anzalone's 78 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and one interception make him the team's tackle leader.

Amani Oruwariye has a team-high five interceptions and has tacked on 52 tackles, two TFL, and nine passes defended 13 this season.

Lions Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Josh Reynolds WR Thigh Questionable Jalen Reeves-Maybin LB Shoulder Questionable Michael Brockers DE Knee Questionable D'Andre Swift RB Shoulder Out Julian Okwara OLB Ankle Out Jonah Jackson OG Back Questionable Alex Anzalone LB Ankle Questionable Penei Sewell OT Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Austin Bryant OLB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Derrick Barnes LB Knee Limited Participation In Practice

Cardinals Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/21/2021 Seahawks W 23-13 Away 12/5/2021 Bears W 33-22 Away 12/13/2021 Rams L 30-23 Home 12/19/2021 Lions - Away 12/25/2021 Colts - Home 1/2/2022 Cowboys - Away

Lions Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/25/2021 Chicago L 16-14 Home 12/5/2021 Minnesota W 29-27 Home 12/12/2021 Denver L 38-10 Away 12/19/2021 Arizona - Home 12/26/2021 Atlanta - Away 1/2/2022 Seattle - Away

