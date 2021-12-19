How to Watch Arizona Cardinals vs. Detroit Lions: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Arizona Cardinals (10-3) and the Detroit Lions (1-11-1) meet at Ford Field on Sunday, December 19, 2021. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Lions vs. Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Ford Field
Arizona and Detroit Stats
- The Cardinals score just one more point per game (28.2) than the Lions surrender (27.2).
- The Cardinals collect 374.8 yards per game, only 4.4 fewer than the 379.2 the Lions give up per contest.
- This year, the Cardinals have 13 turnovers, one fewer than the Lions have takeaways (14).
- The Lions rack up 16.4 points per game, 3.1 fewer than the Cardinals give up (19.5).
- The Lions collect just 10.3 fewer yards per game (311.3) than the Cardinals allow per contest (321.6).
- The Lions have turned the ball over 18 times, five fewer times than the Cardinals have forced turnovers (23).
Cardinals Impact Players
- Kyler Murray has thrown for 2,782 yards (229-for-320), with 19 touchdowns and nine interceptions (214 yards per game). He's also run 66 times for 267 yards and five touchdowns.
- James Conner has churned out a team-best 661 rushing yards (50.8 per game) plus 14 touchdowns. He has added 29 catches for 303 yards and two receiving touchdowns.
- Christian Kirk has been targeted 70 times and has 53 catches, leading his team with 718 yards (55.2 ypg) while scoring four touchdowns.
- This season Markus Golden leads the team with 10 sacks and has added eight TFL and 35 tackles.
- Jordan Hicks has totaled 102 tackles, six TFL, and five sacks to lead the team in tackles so far.
- Byron Murphy has picked off four passes to lead the team while adding 48 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and 11 passes defended.
Cardinals Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Justin Pugh
OL
Calf
Questionable
Jordan Phillips
DE
Thumb
Questionable
Corey Peters
DT
Knee
Questionable
Zach Kerr
NT
Ribs
Questionable
Leki Fotu
DT
Shoulder
Questionable
James Conner
RB
Ankle
Questionable
Zach Ertz
TE
Hamstring
Questionable
Lions Impact Players
- This season, Jared Goff has racked up 2,791 passing yards (214.7 per game) while completing 290 of 438 passes (66.2%), with 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
- D'Andre Swift has taken 140 carries for a team-leading 555 rushing yards (42.7 per game) while scoring four touchdowns. He's also caught 56 passes for a team-high 429 yards with two touchdowns through the air.
- Amon-Ra St. Brown has grabbed 57 passes for a team-high 511 yards and one touchdown. He has been targeted 76 times, and averages 39.3 yards per game.
- Charles Harris has notched a team-leading six sacks, while adding six TFL and 46 tackles.
- Alex Anzalone's 78 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and one interception make him the team's tackle leader.
- Amani Oruwariye has a team-high five interceptions and has tacked on 52 tackles, two TFL, and nine passes defended 13 this season.
Lions Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Josh Reynolds
WR
Thigh
Questionable
Jalen Reeves-Maybin
LB
Shoulder
Questionable
Michael Brockers
DE
Knee
Questionable
D'Andre Swift
RB
Shoulder
Out
Julian Okwara
OLB
Ankle
Out
Jonah Jackson
OG
Back
Questionable
Alex Anzalone
LB
Ankle
Questionable
Penei Sewell
OT
Shoulder
Limited Participation In Practice
Austin Bryant
OLB
Shoulder
Limited Participation In Practice
Derrick Barnes
LB
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Cardinals Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/21/2021
Seahawks
W 23-13
Away
12/5/2021
Bears
W 33-22
Away
12/13/2021
Rams
L 30-23
Home
12/19/2021
Lions
-
Away
12/25/2021
Colts
-
Home
1/2/2022
Cowboys
-
Away
Lions Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/25/2021
Chicago
L 16-14
Home
12/5/2021
Minnesota
W 29-27
Home
12/12/2021
Denver
L 38-10
Away
12/19/2021
Arizona
-
Home
12/26/2021
Atlanta
-
Away
1/2/2022
Seattle
-
Away
