Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs the ball against Washington Football Team cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) in the first quarter, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Gpg Packer Vs Washington 102421 0007

The Arizona Cardinals (7-0) bring a seven-game winning streak into their home matchup October 28, 2021 with a streaking Green Bay Packers squad (6-1), winners of 6 straight. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cardinals vs. Packers

Game Day: Thursday, October 28, 2021

Thursday, October 28, 2021 Game Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Stadium: State Farm Stadium

State Farm Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:

Betting Information for Arizona vs. Green Bay

Favorite Spread Total Cardinals -6.5 50.5

Arizona and Green Bay Stats

The Cardinals put up 11.2 more points per game (32.1) than the Packers surrender (20.9).

The Cardinals average 70.7 more yards per game (402.1) than the Packers allow per matchup (331.4).

The Cardinals have six giveaways this season, while the Packers have 11 takeaways.

This year the Packers rack up 7.7 more points per game (24.0) than the Cardinals surrender (16.3).

The Packers collect 21.2 more yards per game (337.9) than the Cardinals allow per outing (316.7).

This year the Packers have six turnovers, eight fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (14).

Cardinals Impact Players

This season Kyler Murray has 2,002 passing yards (286.0 yards per game) while going 164-for-223 (73.5%) and tossing 17 touchdowns with five interceptions. He has tacked on 126 rushing yards and three touchdowns, averaging 18.0 yards per game.

Chase Edmonds has racked up a team-best 397 rushing yards (56.7 per game). He has tacked on 27 catches for 172 yards .

DeAndre Hopkins has 33 catches (on 47 targets) and leads the team with 420 receiving yards (60.0 per game) while scoring seven touchdowns.

This season Markus Golden leads the team with 6.0 sacks and has added 3.0 TFL and 19 tackles.

Isaiah Simmons has racked up 46 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 0.5 sacks, and one interception to lead the team in tackles so far.

This season Byron Murphy leads the team with three interceptions and has added 24 tackles and seven passes defended.

Cardinals Injuries: No Injuries Listed

Packers Impact Players

Aaron Rodgers has 1,710 passing yards (244.3 per game) and a 68.3% completion percentage, throwing 15 touchdown passes and three interceptions.

Aaron Jones has taken 89 carries for a team-leading 404 rushing yards (57.7 per game) while scoring two touchdowns. He's also caught 26 passes for a team-high 186 yards with four touchdowns through the air.

This season Rashan Gary leads the team with 3.5 sacks and has added 1.0 TFL and 25 tackles.

De'Vondre Campbell's 67 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and two interceptions make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.

Packers Injuries: No Injuries Listed

