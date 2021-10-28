Publish date:
How to Watch Arizona Cardinals vs. Green Bay Packers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Arizona Cardinals (7-0) bring a seven-game winning streak into their home matchup October 28, 2021 with a streaking Green Bay Packers squad (6-1), winners of 6 straight. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Cardinals vs. Packers
- Game Day: Thursday, October 28, 2021
- Game Time: 8:20 PM ET
- TV: NFL Network
- Stadium: State Farm Stadium
Betting Information for Arizona vs. Green Bay
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Cardinals
-6.5
50.5
Arizona and Green Bay Stats
- The Cardinals put up 11.2 more points per game (32.1) than the Packers surrender (20.9).
- The Cardinals average 70.7 more yards per game (402.1) than the Packers allow per matchup (331.4).
- The Cardinals have six giveaways this season, while the Packers have 11 takeaways.
- This year the Packers rack up 7.7 more points per game (24.0) than the Cardinals surrender (16.3).
- The Packers collect 21.2 more yards per game (337.9) than the Cardinals allow per outing (316.7).
- This year the Packers have six turnovers, eight fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (14).
Cardinals Impact Players
- This season Kyler Murray has 2,002 passing yards (286.0 yards per game) while going 164-for-223 (73.5%) and tossing 17 touchdowns with five interceptions. He has tacked on 126 rushing yards and three touchdowns, averaging 18.0 yards per game.
- Chase Edmonds has racked up a team-best 397 rushing yards (56.7 per game). He has tacked on 27 catches for 172 yards .
- DeAndre Hopkins has 33 catches (on 47 targets) and leads the team with 420 receiving yards (60.0 per game) while scoring seven touchdowns.
- This season Markus Golden leads the team with 6.0 sacks and has added 3.0 TFL and 19 tackles.
- Isaiah Simmons has racked up 46 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 0.5 sacks, and one interception to lead the team in tackles so far.
- This season Byron Murphy leads the team with three interceptions and has added 24 tackles and seven passes defended.
Cardinals Injuries: No Injuries Listed
Packers Impact Players
- Aaron Rodgers has 1,710 passing yards (244.3 per game) and a 68.3% completion percentage, throwing 15 touchdown passes and three interceptions.
- Aaron Jones has taken 89 carries for a team-leading 404 rushing yards (57.7 per game) while scoring two touchdowns. He's also caught 26 passes for a team-high 186 yards with four touchdowns through the air.
- This season Rashan Gary leads the team with 3.5 sacks and has added 1.0 TFL and 25 tackles.
- De'Vondre Campbell's 67 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and two interceptions make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.
Packers Injuries: No Injuries Listed
