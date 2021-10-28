Skip to main content
    • October 29, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Arizona Cardinals vs. Green Bay Packers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs the ball against Washington Football Team cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) in the first quarter, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Gpg Packer Vs Washington 102421 0007

    Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs the ball against Washington Football Team cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) in the first quarter, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Gpg Packer Vs Washington 102421 0007

    The Arizona Cardinals (7-0) bring a seven-game winning streak into their home matchup October 28, 2021 with a streaking Green Bay Packers squad (6-1), winners of 6 straight. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Cardinals vs. Packers

    • Game Day: Thursday, October 28, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:20 PM ET
    • TV: NFL Network
    • Stadium: State Farm Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Arizona vs. Green Bay

    Cardinals vs Packers Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Cardinals

    -6.5

    50.5

    Arizona and Green Bay Stats

    • The Cardinals put up 11.2 more points per game (32.1) than the Packers surrender (20.9).
    • The Cardinals average 70.7 more yards per game (402.1) than the Packers allow per matchup (331.4).
    • The Cardinals have six giveaways this season, while the Packers have 11 takeaways.
    • This year the Packers rack up 7.7 more points per game (24.0) than the Cardinals surrender (16.3).
    • The Packers collect 21.2 more yards per game (337.9) than the Cardinals allow per outing (316.7).
    • This year the Packers have six turnovers, eight fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (14).

    Cardinals Impact Players

    • This season Kyler Murray has 2,002 passing yards (286.0 yards per game) while going 164-for-223 (73.5%) and tossing 17 touchdowns with five interceptions. He has tacked on 126 rushing yards and three touchdowns, averaging 18.0 yards per game.
    • Chase Edmonds has racked up a team-best 397 rushing yards (56.7 per game). He has tacked on 27 catches for 172 yards .
    • DeAndre Hopkins has 33 catches (on 47 targets) and leads the team with 420 receiving yards (60.0 per game) while scoring seven touchdowns.
    • This season Markus Golden leads the team with 6.0 sacks and has added 3.0 TFL and 19 tackles.
    • Isaiah Simmons has racked up 46 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 0.5 sacks, and one interception to lead the team in tackles so far.
    • This season Byron Murphy leads the team with three interceptions and has added 24 tackles and seven passes defended.

    Cardinals Injuries: No Injuries Listed

    Packers Impact Players

    • Aaron Rodgers has 1,710 passing yards (244.3 per game) and a 68.3% completion percentage, throwing 15 touchdown passes and three interceptions.
    • Aaron Jones has taken 89 carries for a team-leading 404 rushing yards (57.7 per game) while scoring two touchdowns. He's also caught 26 passes for a team-high 186 yards with four touchdowns through the air.
    • This season Rashan Gary leads the team with 3.5 sacks and has added 1.0 TFL and 25 tackles.
    • De'Vondre Campbell's 67 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and two interceptions make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.

    Packers Injuries: No Injuries Listed

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    28
    2021

    Green Bay Packers at Arizona Cardinals

    TV CHANNEL: NFL Network
    Time
    8:20
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Soccer Ball
    CONCACAF Liga de Campeones

    How to Watch CF Monterrey vs. Club America

    1 minute ago
    Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Pacific

    1 minute ago
    Soccer Fans
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch Utah vs. Arizona

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17027877
    NHL

    How to Watch Sabres vs. Ducks

    1 minute ago
    HS Football Fans
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch Washington State vs. Oregon

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17034957
    NHL

    How to Watch Wild vs. Kraken

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17042090
    NHL

    How to Watch Flyers vs. Canucks

    1 minute ago
    UCLA Soccer
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch Stanford vs. UCLA

    1 minute ago
    Soccer Ball
    College Soccer

    How to Watch Cal vs. Washington

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy