Arizona Cardinals vs. Houston Texans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/24/2021

Oct 17, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) passes the ball in the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Cardinals (6-0) enter a matchup with the Houston Texans (1-5) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at State Farm Stadium on a six-game winning streak. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cardinals vs. Texans

Game Day: Sunday, October 24, 2021

Sunday, October 24, 2021 Game Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: State Farm Stadium

State Farm Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Arizona vs. Houston

Favorite Spread Total Cardinals -19.5 47.5

Arizona and Houston Stats

The Cardinals rack up 32.3 points per game, 3.6 more than the Texans allow per outing (28.7).

The Cardinals rack up only 11.8 more yards per game (403.0) than the Texans give up per contest (391.2).

The Cardinals have five giveaways this season, while the Texans have eight takeaways.

This year the Texans average just 2.9 fewer points per game (15.3) than the Cardinals allow (18.2).

The Texans average 48.5 fewer yards per game (294.3) than the Cardinals give up (342.8).

This year the Texans have 11 turnovers, two fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (13).

Cardinals Impact Players

Kyler Murray has recorded 1,741 passing yards (290.2 per game) while connecting on 144 of 195 passes (73.8%), with 14 touchdowns and four interceptions. He has tacked on 116 rushing yards (and three touchdowns), averaging 19.3 per game.

Chase Edmonds has rushed for a team-high 316 yards (52.7 per game) and zero touchdowns. He also has 163 receiving yards on 26 catches .

DeAndre Hopkins has 26 receptions for a team-high 367 yards (61.2 per game) and six touchdowns.

This season Chandler Jones leads the team with 5.0 sacks and has added 5.0 TFL and nine tackles.

Jordan Hicks has totaled 42 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and three sacks, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

Byron Murphy has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 20 tackles and seven passes defended six this season.

Cardinals Injuries: Jordan Phillips: Questionable (Foot), Kelvin Beachum: Questionable (Ankle), Dennis Gardeck: Questionable (Foot), DeAndre Hopkins: Questionable (Ankle), Dre Kirkpatrick: Questionable (Foot), Kylie Fitts: Questionable (Hamstring)

Texans Impact Players

Davis Mills has 912 passing yards (152.0 per game) with a 63.3% completion percentage (88-for-139), throwing for five touchdowns with seven interceptions.

Mark Ingram II has 86 carries for a team-high 285 rushing yards (47.5 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Brandin Cooks has 40 receptions and leads the team with 481 yards (80.2 per game) while hauling in one touchdown.

Jonathan Greenard has registered a team-leading 4.0 sacks, while adding 5.0 TFL and 13 tackles.

Christian Kirksey has totaled 43 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and one interception to lead the team in tackles so far.

Lonnie Johnson Jr. has intercepted two passes to lead the team while adding 25 tackles and three passes defended.

Texans Injuries: P.J. Hall: Questionable (Illness), Peter Kalambayi: Questionable (Hamstring), Jordan Akins: Questionable (Ankle)

Regional restrictions apply.