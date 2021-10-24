Arizona Cardinals vs. Houston Texans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/24/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Arizona Cardinals vs. Houston Texans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Arizona Cardinals (6-0) enter a matchup with the Houston Texans (1-5) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at State Farm Stadium on a six-game winning streak. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Cardinals vs. Texans
- Game Day: Sunday, October 24, 2021
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: State Farm Stadium
Betting Information for Arizona vs. Houston
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Cardinals
-19.5
47.5
Arizona and Houston Stats
- The Cardinals rack up 32.3 points per game, 3.6 more than the Texans allow per outing (28.7).
- The Cardinals rack up only 11.8 more yards per game (403.0) than the Texans give up per contest (391.2).
- The Cardinals have five giveaways this season, while the Texans have eight takeaways.
- This year the Texans average just 2.9 fewer points per game (15.3) than the Cardinals allow (18.2).
- The Texans average 48.5 fewer yards per game (294.3) than the Cardinals give up (342.8).
- This year the Texans have 11 turnovers, two fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (13).
Cardinals Impact Players
- Kyler Murray has recorded 1,741 passing yards (290.2 per game) while connecting on 144 of 195 passes (73.8%), with 14 touchdowns and four interceptions. He has tacked on 116 rushing yards (and three touchdowns), averaging 19.3 per game.
- Chase Edmonds has rushed for a team-high 316 yards (52.7 per game) and zero touchdowns. He also has 163 receiving yards on 26 catches .
- DeAndre Hopkins has 26 receptions for a team-high 367 yards (61.2 per game) and six touchdowns.
- This season Chandler Jones leads the team with 5.0 sacks and has added 5.0 TFL and nine tackles.
- Jordan Hicks has totaled 42 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and three sacks, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
- Byron Murphy has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 20 tackles and seven passes defended six this season.
Cardinals Injuries: Jordan Phillips: Questionable (Foot), Kelvin Beachum: Questionable (Ankle), Dennis Gardeck: Questionable (Foot), DeAndre Hopkins: Questionable (Ankle), Dre Kirkpatrick: Questionable (Foot), Kylie Fitts: Questionable (Hamstring)
Texans Impact Players
- Davis Mills has 912 passing yards (152.0 per game) with a 63.3% completion percentage (88-for-139), throwing for five touchdowns with seven interceptions.
- Mark Ingram II has 86 carries for a team-high 285 rushing yards (47.5 per game) and one touchdown.
- This season Brandin Cooks has 40 receptions and leads the team with 481 yards (80.2 per game) while hauling in one touchdown.
- Jonathan Greenard has registered a team-leading 4.0 sacks, while adding 5.0 TFL and 13 tackles.
- Christian Kirksey has totaled 43 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and one interception to lead the team in tackles so far.
- Lonnie Johnson Jr. has intercepted two passes to lead the team while adding 25 tackles and three passes defended.
Texans Injuries: P.J. Hall: Questionable (Illness), Peter Kalambayi: Questionable (Hamstring), Jordan Akins: Questionable (Ankle)
Regional restrictions apply.
