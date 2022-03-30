How to Watch the Arizona Cardinals Online

The Cardinals started the 2021 season as the best team in the league before losing four of their last five games.

Behind Kyler Murray, the Cardinals had one of the highest-powered offenses for most of last season. Murray enters this season as the team leader and hopes for another significant offensive season. When Christian Kirk signed a four-year, $72 million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Cardinals lost one of Murray's favorite targets. Another favorite of Murray, DeAndre Hopkins, had struggled last year due to injury.

The Cardinals also lost veteran pass rusher Chandler Jones to free agency. Jones signed a three-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, and the Cardinals will try to shore up that defensive line this season. There were some bright spots on the defense for much of the season. Players like Byron Murphy and Budda Baker provided a lot of top-tier production in the secondary. Jalen Thompson led the team in tackles from the safety position.

Cornerback could be a position the Cardinals look to draft in the NFL Draft. If they want to address the defense's top priority, selecting a cornerback in the first round would be the best move.

James Conner was one of the surprising bright spots for the Cardinals last season. Conner led the team with 15 rushing touchdowns and will be a focal point of the offense like he was last year. The Los Angeles Rams proved to be the best team in the league last season and went on to win the Super Bowl, so the Cardinals have a tall task of trying to be better than the Rams were last year.

The most important thing the Cardinals need to do is get better at closing out big games. There were several winnable games toward the end of the season that they lost just due to their inability to stay consistent.

