Arizona Cardinals vs. Indianapolis Colts: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/25/2021

The Arizona Cardinals (10-4) and the Indianapolis Colts (8-6) square off at State Farm Stadium on Saturday, December 25, 2021. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cardinals vs. Colts

Game Day: Saturday, December 25, 2021

Saturday, December 25, 2021 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Stadium: State Farm Stadium

Betting Information for Arizona vs. Indianapolis

Favorite Spread Total Cardinals -2.5 48.5

Arizona and Indianapolis Stats

This year, the Cardinals average 5.6 more points per game (27.0) than the Colts surrender (21.4).

The Cardinals collect 32.7 more yards per game (376.4) than the Colts allow per matchup (343.7).

The Cardinals have 14 giveaways this season, while the Colts have 31 takeaways.

The Colts score 28.4 points per game, 8.1 more than the Cardinals allow (20.3).

The Colts rack up 38.6 more yards per game (361.4) than the Cardinals give up (322.8).

The Colts have turned the ball over 17 times, seven fewer times than the Cardinals have forced turnovers (24).

Cardinals Impact Players

This year Kyler Murray has 3,039 passing yards (217.1 yards per game) while going 252-for-361 (69.8%) and tossing 20 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. He has tacked on 270 rushing yards and five touchdowns, averaging 19.3 yards per game.

James Conner has taken 187 attempts for a team-high 700 rushing yards (50.0 per game) and 14 touchdowns. He's also caught 31 passes for 334 yards with two touchdowns through the air.

Christian Kirk has reeled in 62 passes for a team-high 812 yards plus five touchdowns. He averages 58.0 receiving yards per game.

Markus Golden has 11.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 10.0 TFL and 43 tackles.

Jordan Hicks has totaled 107 tackles, 6.0 TFL, and five sacks to lead the team in tackles so far.

Byron Murphy has a team-high four interceptions and has tacked on 50 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and 11 passes defended 14 this season.

Cardinals Injuries: Dre Kirkpatrick: Questionable (Hamstring), Dennis Gardeck: Out (Knee), Chase Edmonds: Questionable (Ankle), Justin Pugh: Questionable (Calf), Kylie Fitts: Questionable (Hamstring), Larry Fitzgerald: Questionable (Groin), Jalen Thompson: Questionable (Ankle), Maxx Williams: Questionable (Ankle), Darrell Daniels: Questionable (Hamstring), Haason Reddick: Questionable (Shoulder), Dan Arnold: Questionable (Back)

Colts Impact Players

Carson Wentz has thrown for 3,005 yards while completing 62.7% of his passes, with 23 touchdowns and six interceptions (214.6 yards per game). He's also carried the ball 49 times for 184 yards and one touchdown.

Jonathan Taylor has taken 270 carries for a team-leading 1,518 rushing yards (108.4 per game) while scoring 17 touchdowns. He's also caught 36 passes for a team-high 336 yards with two touchdowns through the air.

Michael Pittman Jr. has been targeted 104 times and has 68 catches, leading his team with 889 yards (63.5 per game) while hauling in five touchdowns.

DeForest Buckner has notched a team-leading 6.5 sacks, while adding 8.0 TFL and 55 tackles.

Bobby Okereke's 110 tackles, 3.0 TFL, one sack, and two interceptions mean he's the team's top tackler.

Kenny Moore II has picked off four passes to lead the team while adding 82 tackles, 5.0 TFL, one sack, and 13 passes defended.

Colts Injuries: Braden Smith: Out (Not Injury Related), Anthony Castonzo: Questionable (Knee), Al-Quadin Muhammad: Questionable (Ankle), Marcus Johnson: Out (Quadricep)

