September 24, 2021
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) is tackled by Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter (99) during the fourth quarter in Glendale, Ariz. Sept. 19, 2021. Cardinals Vs Vikings

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) is tackled by Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter (99) during the fourth quarter in Glendale, Ariz. Sept. 19, 2021. Cardinals Vs Vikings

The Jacksonville Jaguars (0-2) host the Arizona Cardinals (2-0) at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, September 26, 2021. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jaguars vs. Cardinals

Arizona and Jacksonville Stats

  • The Cardinals averaged 25.6 points per game last season, 5.2 fewer than the Jaguars gave up per matchup (30.8).
  • The Cardinals racked up 384.6 yards per game last year, 33.1 fewer yards than the 417.7 the Jaguars gave up per matchup.
  • The Cardinals turned the ball over four more times (21 total) than the Jaguars forced a turnover (17) last year.
  • The Jaguars scored 19.1 points per game last season, 3.8 fewer than the Cardinals surrendered (22.9).
  • The Jaguars collected 25.8 fewer yards per game (326.1) than the Cardinals allowed (351.9) per matchup last year.
  • The Jaguars turned the ball over 25 times last season, four more turnovers than the Cardinals forced (21).

Cardinals Impact Players

  • Kyler Murray threw for 3,971 yards (248.2 per game) while completing 67.2% of his passes (375-for-558), with 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions last year. He also carried the ball 133 times for a team-high 819 yards and 11 touchdowns, averaging 51.2 yards per game.
  • DeAndre Hopkins hauled in 115 passes for 1,407 yards last season with six touchdowns. He was targeted 160 times, and averaged 87.9 receiving yards.
  • Last season, J.J. Watt racked up five sacks, 14 TFL, 52 tackles, and one interception.
  • Budda Baker racked up 118 tackles, seven TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions over the course of his most recent campaign.

Cardinals Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Byron Murphy

CB

Ankle

Did Not Participate In Practice

Joshua Miles

OL

Ankle

Did Not Participate In Practice

Marco Wilson

CB

Ankle

Limited Participation In Practice

Justin Pugh

OL

Shoulder

Limited Participation In Practice

Justin Murray

OL

Personal

Did Not Participate In Practice

Devon Kennard

OLB

Hamstring

Limited Participation In Practice

A.J. Green

WR

Rest

Limited Participation In Practice

Corey Peters

DT

Rest

Did Not Participate In Practice

Chandler Jones

OLB

Rest

Did Not Participate In Practice

Rodney Hudson

OL

Rest

Did Not Participate In Practice

DeAndre Hopkins

WR

Ribs

Did Not Participate In Practice

Kelvin Beachum

OL

Ribs

Did Not Participate In Practice

Jaguars Impact Players

  • C.J. Beathard collected 787 passing yards (49.2 per game) with a 63.5% completion percentage last year (66-for-104), throwing for six touchdowns with zero interceptions.
  • James Robinson churned out 1,070 rushing yards (66.9 per game) and scored seven touchdowns. He also added 49 catches for 344 yards with three receiving TDs.
  • Marvin Jones Jr. hauled in 76 passes for 978 yards last season with nine touchdowns. He was targeted 115 times, and averaged 61.1 yards per game.
  • Dawuane Smoot put together a strong body of work a year ago, registering 5.5 sacks, five TFL and 25 tackles.
  • Over his 2020 campaign, Myles Jack racked up 118 tackles, six TFL, one sack, and one interception.
  • Shaquill Griffin intercepted three passes while adding 63 tackles, two TFL, and 12 passes defended a season ago.

Jaguars Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

A.J. Cann

OL

Hamstring

Full Participation In Practice

Jay Tufele

DT

Illness

Limited Participation In Practice

Brandon Linder

OL

Back

Limited Participation In Practice

Marvin Jones Jr.

WR

Rest

Did Not Participate In Practice

Jordan Smith

DE

Knee

Full Participation In Practice

C.J. Henderson

CB

Groin

Did Not Participate In Practice

Laviska Shenault Jr.

WR

Shoulder

Full Participation In Practice

Lerentee McCray

DE

Hamstring

Full Participation In Practice

Roy Robertson-Harris

DE

Ankle

Limited Participation In Practice

Tre Herndon

CB

Knee

Limited Participation In Practice

Cardinals Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/12/2021

Titans

W 38-13

Away

9/19/2021

Vikings

W 34-33

Home

9/26/2021

Jaguars

-

Away

10/3/2021

Rams

-

Away

10/10/2021

49ers

-

Home

10/17/2021

Browns

-

Away

Jaguars Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/12/2021

Houston

L 37-21

Away

9/19/2021

Denver

L 23-13

Home

9/26/2021

Arizona

-

Home

9/30/2021

Cincinnati

-

Away

10/10/2021

Tennessee

-

Home

10/17/2021

Miami

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

September
26
2021

Arizona Cardinals at Jacksonville Jaguars

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

