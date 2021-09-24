The Jacksonville Jaguars (0-2) host the Arizona Cardinals (2-0) at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, September 26, 2021. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Jaguars vs. Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, September 26, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: TIAA Bank Field
Arizona and Jacksonville Stats
- The Cardinals averaged 25.6 points per game last season, 5.2 fewer than the Jaguars gave up per matchup (30.8).
- The Cardinals racked up 384.6 yards per game last year, 33.1 fewer yards than the 417.7 the Jaguars gave up per matchup.
- The Cardinals turned the ball over four more times (21 total) than the Jaguars forced a turnover (17) last year.
- The Jaguars scored 19.1 points per game last season, 3.8 fewer than the Cardinals surrendered (22.9).
- The Jaguars collected 25.8 fewer yards per game (326.1) than the Cardinals allowed (351.9) per matchup last year.
- The Jaguars turned the ball over 25 times last season, four more turnovers than the Cardinals forced (21).
Cardinals Impact Players
- Kyler Murray threw for 3,971 yards (248.2 per game) while completing 67.2% of his passes (375-for-558), with 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions last year. He also carried the ball 133 times for a team-high 819 yards and 11 touchdowns, averaging 51.2 yards per game.
- DeAndre Hopkins hauled in 115 passes for 1,407 yards last season with six touchdowns. He was targeted 160 times, and averaged 87.9 receiving yards.
- Last season, J.J. Watt racked up five sacks, 14 TFL, 52 tackles, and one interception.
- Budda Baker racked up 118 tackles, seven TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions over the course of his most recent campaign.
Cardinals Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Byron Murphy
CB
Ankle
Did Not Participate In Practice
Joshua Miles
OL
Ankle
Did Not Participate In Practice
Marco Wilson
CB
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Justin Pugh
OL
Shoulder
Limited Participation In Practice
Justin Murray
OL
Personal
Did Not Participate In Practice
Devon Kennard
OLB
Hamstring
Limited Participation In Practice
A.J. Green
WR
Rest
Limited Participation In Practice
Corey Peters
DT
Rest
Did Not Participate In Practice
Chandler Jones
OLB
Rest
Did Not Participate In Practice
Rodney Hudson
OL
Rest
Did Not Participate In Practice
DeAndre Hopkins
WR
Ribs
Did Not Participate In Practice
Kelvin Beachum
OL
Ribs
Did Not Participate In Practice
Jaguars Impact Players
- C.J. Beathard collected 787 passing yards (49.2 per game) with a 63.5% completion percentage last year (66-for-104), throwing for six touchdowns with zero interceptions.
- James Robinson churned out 1,070 rushing yards (66.9 per game) and scored seven touchdowns. He also added 49 catches for 344 yards with three receiving TDs.
- Marvin Jones Jr. hauled in 76 passes for 978 yards last season with nine touchdowns. He was targeted 115 times, and averaged 61.1 yards per game.
- Dawuane Smoot put together a strong body of work a year ago, registering 5.5 sacks, five TFL and 25 tackles.
- Over his 2020 campaign, Myles Jack racked up 118 tackles, six TFL, one sack, and one interception.
- Shaquill Griffin intercepted three passes while adding 63 tackles, two TFL, and 12 passes defended a season ago.
Jaguars Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
A.J. Cann
OL
Hamstring
Full Participation In Practice
Jay Tufele
DT
Illness
Limited Participation In Practice
Brandon Linder
OL
Back
Limited Participation In Practice
Marvin Jones Jr.
WR
Rest
Did Not Participate In Practice
Jordan Smith
DE
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
C.J. Henderson
CB
Groin
Did Not Participate In Practice
Laviska Shenault Jr.
WR
Shoulder
Full Participation In Practice
Lerentee McCray
DE
Hamstring
Full Participation In Practice
Roy Robertson-Harris
DE
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Tre Herndon
CB
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Cardinals Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/12/2021
Titans
W 38-13
Away
9/19/2021
Vikings
W 34-33
Home
9/26/2021
Jaguars
-
Away
10/3/2021
Rams
-
Away
10/10/2021
49ers
-
Home
10/17/2021
Browns
-
Away
Jaguars Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/12/2021
Houston
L 37-21
Away
9/19/2021
Denver
L 23-13
Home
9/26/2021
Arizona
-
Home
9/30/2021
Cincinnati
-
Away
10/10/2021
Tennessee
-
Home
10/17/2021
Miami
-
Home
