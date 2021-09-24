Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) is tackled by Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter (99) during the fourth quarter in Glendale, Ariz. Sept. 19, 2021. Cardinals Vs Vikings

The Jacksonville Jaguars (0-2) host the Arizona Cardinals (2-0) at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, September 26, 2021. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jaguars vs. Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, September 26, 2021

Sunday, September 26, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: TIAA Bank Field

TIAA Bank Field Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Arizona and Jacksonville Stats

The Cardinals averaged 25.6 points per game last season, 5.2 fewer than the Jaguars gave up per matchup (30.8).

The Cardinals racked up 384.6 yards per game last year, 33.1 fewer yards than the 417.7 the Jaguars gave up per matchup.

The Cardinals turned the ball over four more times (21 total) than the Jaguars forced a turnover (17) last year.

The Jaguars scored 19.1 points per game last season, 3.8 fewer than the Cardinals surrendered (22.9).

The Jaguars collected 25.8 fewer yards per game (326.1) than the Cardinals allowed (351.9) per matchup last year.

The Jaguars turned the ball over 25 times last season, four more turnovers than the Cardinals forced (21).

Cardinals Impact Players

Kyler Murray threw for 3,971 yards (248.2 per game) while completing 67.2% of his passes (375-for-558), with 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions last year. He also carried the ball 133 times for a team-high 819 yards and 11 touchdowns, averaging 51.2 yards per game.

DeAndre Hopkins hauled in 115 passes for 1,407 yards last season with six touchdowns. He was targeted 160 times, and averaged 87.9 receiving yards.

Last season, J.J. Watt racked up five sacks, 14 TFL, 52 tackles, and one interception.

Budda Baker racked up 118 tackles, seven TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions over the course of his most recent campaign.

Cardinals Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Byron Murphy CB Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Joshua Miles OL Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Marco Wilson CB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Justin Pugh OL Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Justin Murray OL Personal Did Not Participate In Practice Devon Kennard OLB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice A.J. Green WR Rest Limited Participation In Practice Corey Peters DT Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Chandler Jones OLB Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Rodney Hudson OL Rest Did Not Participate In Practice DeAndre Hopkins WR Ribs Did Not Participate In Practice Kelvin Beachum OL Ribs Did Not Participate In Practice

Jaguars Impact Players

C.J. Beathard collected 787 passing yards (49.2 per game) with a 63.5% completion percentage last year (66-for-104), throwing for six touchdowns with zero interceptions.

James Robinson churned out 1,070 rushing yards (66.9 per game) and scored seven touchdowns. He also added 49 catches for 344 yards with three receiving TDs.

Marvin Jones Jr. hauled in 76 passes for 978 yards last season with nine touchdowns. He was targeted 115 times, and averaged 61.1 yards per game.

Dawuane Smoot put together a strong body of work a year ago, registering 5.5 sacks, five TFL and 25 tackles.

Over his 2020 campaign, Myles Jack racked up 118 tackles, six TFL, one sack, and one interception.

Shaquill Griffin intercepted three passes while adding 63 tackles, two TFL, and 12 passes defended a season ago.

Jaguars Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status A.J. Cann OL Hamstring Full Participation In Practice Jay Tufele DT Illness Limited Participation In Practice Brandon Linder OL Back Limited Participation In Practice Marvin Jones Jr. WR Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Jordan Smith DE Knee Full Participation In Practice C.J. Henderson CB Groin Did Not Participate In Practice Laviska Shenault Jr. WR Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Lerentee McCray DE Hamstring Full Participation In Practice Roy Robertson-Harris DE Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Tre Herndon CB Knee Limited Participation In Practice

Cardinals Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/12/2021 Titans W 38-13 Away 9/19/2021 Vikings W 34-33 Home 9/26/2021 Jaguars - Away 10/3/2021 Rams - Away 10/10/2021 49ers - Home 10/17/2021 Browns - Away

Jaguars Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/12/2021 Houston L 37-21 Away 9/19/2021 Denver L 23-13 Home 9/26/2021 Arizona - Home 9/30/2021 Cincinnati - Away 10/10/2021 Tennessee - Home 10/17/2021 Miami - Home

Regional restrictions apply.