Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

How to Watch the NFL Playoffs: Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 26, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Sony Michel (25) runs the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

NFC West opponents meet when the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) and the Arizona Cardinals (11-5) square off on Monday, January 17, 2022 at SoFi Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rams vs. Cardinals

Los Angeles and Arizona Stats

  • This year, the Rams average 6.6 more points per game (27.1) than the Cardinals allow (20.5).
  • The Rams collect 49.2 more yards per game (372.1) than the Cardinals give up per contest (322.9).
  • The Rams have 23 giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have 25 takeaways.
  • The Cardinals rack up 4.3 more points per game (26.2) than the Rams surrender (21.9).
  • The Cardinals collect 377.9 yards per game, 33 more yards than the 344.9 the Rams give up.
  • The Cardinals have turned the ball over 14 times, 11 fewer times than the Rams have forced turnovers (25).

Rams Impact Players

  • Matthew Stafford has thrown for 4,886 yards (404-for-601), with 41 touchdowns and 17 interceptions (287.4 yards per game).
  • Sony Michel has 208 carries for a team-leading 845 rushing yards (49.7 per game) and four touchdowns.
  • Cooper Kupp has hauled in 145 passes for a team-high 1,947 yards plus 16 touchdowns. He averages 114.5 receiving yards per game.
  • This season Aaron Donald leads the team with 12.5 sacks and has added 19 TFL and 84 tackles.
  • This season Troy Reeder has totaled 90 tackles, six TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions, leading his team in tackles.
  • This season Jalen Ramsey leads the team with four interceptions and has added 76 tackles, nine TFL, and 16 passes defended.

Rams Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Van Jefferson

WR

Shoulder

Questionable

Buddy Howell

RB

Hamstring

Doubtful

Taylor Rapp

S

Concussion

Out

Darious Williams

CB

Shoulder

Full Participation In Practice

Matthew Stafford

QB

Toe

Full Participation In Practice

Leonard Floyd

OLB

Back

Did Not Participate In Practice

Cardinals Impact Players

  • This season, Kyler Murray has recorded 3,547 passing yards (221.7 per game) while completing 305 of 442 passes (69%), with 23 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He has added 388 rushing yards on 83 carries (plus five touchdowns), averaging 24.3 yards per game.
  • James Conner has 187 attempts for a team-high 700 rushing yards (43.8 per game) and 14 touchdowns. He also has 31 catches for 334 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
  • This season Christian Kirk has 75 catches and leads the team with 939 yards (58.7 per game) while hauling in five touchdowns.
  • Markus Golden has 11 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 10 TFL and 45 tackles.
  • Jalen Thompson has totaled 114 tackles, three TFL, and two interceptions to lead the team in tackles so far.
  • Byron Murphy has a team-high four interceptions and has tacked on 61 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and 12 passes defended 16 this season.

Cardinals Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Justin Pugh

OL

Calf

Questionable

James Conner

RB

Ribs

Questionable

Marco Wilson

CB

Shoulder

Questionable

Jordan Phillips

DE

Knee

Questionable

Zach Allen

DE

Ankle

Did Not Participate In Practice

Rondale Moore

WR

Ankle

Questionable

Chase Edmonds

RB

Ribs

Limited Participation In Practice

Jonathan Ward

RB

Knee

Questionable

Antonio Hamilton

CB

Tooth

Did Not Participate In Practice

Isaiah Simmons

LB

Not injury related

Did Not Participate In Practice

Demetrius Harris

TE

Shoulder

Full Participation In Practice

Rams Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/26/2021

Vikings

W 30-23

Away

1/2/2022

Ravens

W 20-19

Away

1/9/2022

49ers

L 27-24

Home

1/17/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

Cardinals Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/25/2021

Indianapolis

L 22-16

Home

1/2/2022

Dallas

W 25-22

Away

1/9/2022

Seattle

L 38-30

Home

1/17/2022

Los Angeles

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

January
17
2022

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

