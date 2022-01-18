Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

How to Watch the NFL Playoffs: Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

NFC West opponents meet when the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) and the Arizona Cardinals (11-5) square off on Monday, January 17, 2022 at SoFi Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rams vs. Cardinals

Game Day: Monday, January 17, 2022

Monday, January 17, 2022 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Los Angeles and Arizona Stats

This year, the Rams average 6.6 more points per game (27.1) than the Cardinals allow (20.5).

The Rams collect 49.2 more yards per game (372.1) than the Cardinals give up per contest (322.9).

The Rams have 23 giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have 25 takeaways.

The Cardinals rack up 4.3 more points per game (26.2) than the Rams surrender (21.9).

The Cardinals collect 377.9 yards per game, 33 more yards than the 344.9 the Rams give up.

The Cardinals have turned the ball over 14 times, 11 fewer times than the Rams have forced turnovers (25).

Rams Impact Players

Matthew Stafford has thrown for 4,886 yards (404-for-601), with 41 touchdowns and 17 interceptions (287.4 yards per game).

Sony Michel has 208 carries for a team-leading 845 rushing yards (49.7 per game) and four touchdowns.

Cooper Kupp has hauled in 145 passes for a team-high 1,947 yards plus 16 touchdowns. He averages 114.5 receiving yards per game.

This season Aaron Donald leads the team with 12.5 sacks and has added 19 TFL and 84 tackles.

This season Troy Reeder has totaled 90 tackles, six TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions, leading his team in tackles.

This season Jalen Ramsey leads the team with four interceptions and has added 76 tackles, nine TFL, and 16 passes defended.

Rams Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Van Jefferson WR Shoulder Questionable Buddy Howell RB Hamstring Doubtful Taylor Rapp S Concussion Out Darious Williams CB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Matthew Stafford QB Toe Full Participation In Practice Leonard Floyd OLB Back Did Not Participate In Practice

Cardinals Impact Players

This season, Kyler Murray has recorded 3,547 passing yards (221.7 per game) while completing 305 of 442 passes (69%), with 23 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He has added 388 rushing yards on 83 carries (plus five touchdowns), averaging 24.3 yards per game.

James Conner has 187 attempts for a team-high 700 rushing yards (43.8 per game) and 14 touchdowns. He also has 31 catches for 334 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

This season Christian Kirk has 75 catches and leads the team with 939 yards (58.7 per game) while hauling in five touchdowns.

Markus Golden has 11 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 10 TFL and 45 tackles.

Jalen Thompson has totaled 114 tackles, three TFL, and two interceptions to lead the team in tackles so far.

Byron Murphy has a team-high four interceptions and has tacked on 61 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and 12 passes defended 16 this season.

Cardinals Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Justin Pugh OL Calf Questionable James Conner RB Ribs Questionable Marco Wilson CB Shoulder Questionable Jordan Phillips DE Knee Questionable Zach Allen DE Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Rondale Moore WR Ankle Questionable Chase Edmonds RB Ribs Limited Participation In Practice Jonathan Ward RB Knee Questionable Antonio Hamilton CB Tooth Did Not Participate In Practice Isaiah Simmons LB Not injury related Did Not Participate In Practice Demetrius Harris TE Shoulder Full Participation In Practice

Rams Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/26/2021 Vikings W 30-23 Away 1/2/2022 Ravens W 20-19 Away 1/9/2022 49ers L 27-24 Home 1/17/2022 Cardinals - Home

Cardinals Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/25/2021 Indianapolis L 22-16 Home 1/2/2022 Dallas W 25-22 Away 1/9/2022 Seattle L 38-30 Home 1/17/2022 Los Angeles - Away

