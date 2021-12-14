Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/13/2021

Dec 5, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) passes the football in the second half against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Cardinals (10-2) take on a fellow NFC West opponent when they host the Los Angeles Rams (8-4) on Monday, December 13, 2021 at State Farm Stadium. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cardinals vs. Rams

Game Day: Monday, December 13, 2021

Monday, December 13, 2021 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: State Farm Stadium

Betting Information for Arizona vs. Los Angeles

Favorite Spread Total Cardinals -2.5 50.5

Arizona and Los Angeles Stats

The Cardinals average 28.6 points per game, 6.1 more than the Rams allow per matchup (22.5).

The Cardinals rack up 30.0 more yards per game (368.8) than the Rams allow per outing (338.8).

This year, the Cardinals have 11 turnovers, six fewer than the Rams have takeaways (17).

The Rams score 9.3 more points per game (28.0) than the Cardinals surrender (18.7).

The Rams rack up 386.9 yards per game, 68.1 more yards than the 318.8 the Cardinals allow.

The Rams have turned the ball over 14 times, nine fewer times than the Cardinals have forced turnovers (23).

Cardinals Impact Players

Kyler Murray has 2,399 passing yards (199.9 YPG) and a 72.7% completion percentage (197-for-271) while throwing 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also leads his team with 206 yards on the ground on 59 carries (plus five touchdowns), averaging 17.2 yards per game.

James Conner has churned out a team-high 630 rushing yards (52.5 per game) plus 12 touchdowns. He has added 20 catches for 209 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Christian Kirk has 50 receptions for a team-high 632 yards (52.7 per game) and four touchdowns.

Markus Golden has 10.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 8.0 TFL and 35 tackles.

Jordan Hicks has collected 95 tackles, 6.0 TFL, and five sacks to lead the team in tackles so far.

Byron Murphy has intercepted four passes to lead the team while adding 45 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and 10 passes defended.

Cardinals Injuries: Isaiah Simmons: Questionable (Neck), Kenyan Drake: Questionable (Hip), Johnathan Joseph: Out (Neck), De'Vondre Campbell: Questionable (Ankle), Jalen Thompson: Out (Ankle), DeAndre Hopkins: Questionable (Neck), Kelvin Beachum: Questionable (Back), Zane Gonzalez: Questionable (Back)

Rams Impact Players

This season Matthew Stafford has racked up 3,611 passing yards (300.9 per game) while going 292-for-438 (66.7%) and throwing for 30 touchdowns with nine interceptions.

Sony Michel has run for a team-leading 426 yards on 103 carries (35.5 yards per game) while scoring two touchdowns.

Cooper Kupp has reeled in 100 passes for a team-high 1,366 yards and 11 touchdowns. He has been targeted 136 times, and averages 113.8 yards per game.

Leonard Floyd has 8.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 5.0 TFL and 48 tackles.

Over the course of the current campaign, Jordan Fuller has totaled 90 tackles and 1.0 TFL and leads the team in tackles.

Jalen Ramsey has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 59 tackles, 8.0 TFL, and 11 passes defended 12 this season.

Rams Injuries: Matt Gay: Questionable (Shoulder)

