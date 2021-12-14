Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/13/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Arizona Cardinals (10-2) take on a fellow NFC West opponent when they host the Los Angeles Rams (8-4) on Monday, December 13, 2021 at State Farm Stadium. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Cardinals vs. Rams
- Game Day: Monday, December 13, 2021
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: State Farm Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Arizona vs. Los Angeles
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Cardinals
-2.5
50.5
Arizona and Los Angeles Stats
- The Cardinals average 28.6 points per game, 6.1 more than the Rams allow per matchup (22.5).
- The Cardinals rack up 30.0 more yards per game (368.8) than the Rams allow per outing (338.8).
- This year, the Cardinals have 11 turnovers, six fewer than the Rams have takeaways (17).
- The Rams score 9.3 more points per game (28.0) than the Cardinals surrender (18.7).
- The Rams rack up 386.9 yards per game, 68.1 more yards than the 318.8 the Cardinals allow.
- The Rams have turned the ball over 14 times, nine fewer times than the Cardinals have forced turnovers (23).
Cardinals Impact Players
- Kyler Murray has 2,399 passing yards (199.9 YPG) and a 72.7% completion percentage (197-for-271) while throwing 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also leads his team with 206 yards on the ground on 59 carries (plus five touchdowns), averaging 17.2 yards per game.
- James Conner has churned out a team-high 630 rushing yards (52.5 per game) plus 12 touchdowns. He has added 20 catches for 209 yards and two receiving touchdowns.
- Christian Kirk has 50 receptions for a team-high 632 yards (52.7 per game) and four touchdowns.
- Markus Golden has 10.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 8.0 TFL and 35 tackles.
- Jordan Hicks has collected 95 tackles, 6.0 TFL, and five sacks to lead the team in tackles so far.
- Byron Murphy has intercepted four passes to lead the team while adding 45 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and 10 passes defended.
Cardinals Injuries: Isaiah Simmons: Questionable (Neck), Kenyan Drake: Questionable (Hip), Johnathan Joseph: Out (Neck), De'Vondre Campbell: Questionable (Ankle), Jalen Thompson: Out (Ankle), DeAndre Hopkins: Questionable (Neck), Kelvin Beachum: Questionable (Back), Zane Gonzalez: Questionable (Back)
Rams Impact Players
- This season Matthew Stafford has racked up 3,611 passing yards (300.9 per game) while going 292-for-438 (66.7%) and throwing for 30 touchdowns with nine interceptions.
- Sony Michel has run for a team-leading 426 yards on 103 carries (35.5 yards per game) while scoring two touchdowns.
- Cooper Kupp has reeled in 100 passes for a team-high 1,366 yards and 11 touchdowns. He has been targeted 136 times, and averages 113.8 yards per game.
- Leonard Floyd has 8.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 5.0 TFL and 48 tackles.
- Over the course of the current campaign, Jordan Fuller has totaled 90 tackles and 1.0 TFL and leads the team in tackles.
- Jalen Ramsey has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 59 tackles, 8.0 TFL, and 11 passes defended 12 this season.
Rams Injuries: Matt Gay: Questionable (Shoulder)
Regional restrictions apply.
