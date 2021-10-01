Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/3/2021

October 1, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Indianapolis Colts safety Khari Willis (37) works to bring down Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson Jr. (27) on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, during a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Colts safety Khari Willis (37) works to bring down Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson Jr. (27) on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, during a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Something has to give when the Los Angeles Rams (3-0) bring a three-game winning streak into a matchup October 3, 2021 with the Arizona Cardinals (3-0), who are on their own three-game win streak. In the story below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rams vs. Cardinals

Los Angeles and Arizona Stats

  • This year, the Rams put up 10.0 more points per game (31.7) than the Cardinals allow (21.7).
  • The Rams average 388.0 yards per game, 45.3 more yards than the 342.7 the Cardinals allow per matchup.
  • This year, the Rams have two turnovers, five fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (7).
  • The Cardinals score 34.3 points per game, 13.6 more than the Rams surrender (20.7).
  • The Cardinals collect 432.3 yards per game, 61.6 more yards than the 370.7 the Rams give up.
  • The Cardinals have four turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Rams.

Rams Impact Players

  • This year Matthew Stafford has 942 passing yards (314.0 yards per game) while going 66-for-94 (70.2%) and throwing nine touchdowns with one interception.
  • Darrell Henderson has racked up a team-best 123 rushing yards (41.0 per game) plus two touchdowns. He has added four catches for 46 yards .
  • Cooper Kupp has 25 receptions for a team-high 367 yards (122.3 per game) and five touchdowns.
  • This season Justin Hollins leads the team with 2.0 sacks and has added 1.0 TFL and 12 tackles.
  • This season Kenny Young has totaled 25 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and one sack, leading his team in tackles.
  • Jalen Ramsey has intercepted one pass to lead the team while adding 20 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and two passes defended.

Rams Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Aaron Donald

DT

Rest

Full Participation In Practice

Andrew Whitworth

OL

Rest

Full Participation In Practice

Leonard Floyd

OLB

Ankle

Full Participation In Practice

Robert Rochell

DB

Illness

Limited Participation In Practice

Terrell Lewis

OLB

Rest

Did Not Participate In Practice

Tutu Atwell

WR

Illness

Did Not Participate In Practice

Darrell Henderson

RB

Ribs

Limited Participation In Practice

Cardinals Impact Players

  • Kyler Murray has thrown for 1,005 yards while completing 76.5% of his passes, with seven touchdowns and four interceptions (335.0 yards per game). He's also carried the ball 17 times for 70 yards and three touchdowns.
  • Chase Edmonds has racked up a team-best 135 rushing yards (45.0 per game) and zero touchdowns. He has added 16 receptions for 121 yards .
  • This season Christian Kirk has 15 catches and leads the team with 239 yards (79.7 per game) while hauling in two touchdowns.
  • This season Chandler Jones leads the team with 5.0 sacks and has added 5.0 TFL and nine tackles.
  • Isaiah Simmons' 23 tackles and one interception make him the team's tackle leader.
  • This season Byron Murphy leads the team with two interceptions and has added 11 tackles and five passes defended.

Cardinals Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

DeAndre Hopkins

WR

Ribs

Full Participation In Practice

Eno Benjamin

RB

Hamstring

Limited Participation In Practice

Justin Pugh

OL

Back

Did Not Participate In Practice

Justin Murray

OL

Back

Did Not Participate In Practice

Kelvin Beachum

OL

Ribs

Did Not Participate In Practice

Rams Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/12/2021

Bears

W 34-14

Home

9/19/2021

Colts

W 27-24

Away

9/26/2021

Buccaneers

W 34-24

Home

10/3/2021

Cardinals

-

Home

10/7/2021

Seahawks

-

Away

10/17/2021

Giants

-

Away

10/24/2021

Lions

-

Home

Cardinals Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/12/2021

Tennessee

W 38-13

Away

9/19/2021

Minnesota

W 34-33

Home

9/26/2021

Jacksonville

W 31-19

Away

10/3/2021

Los Angeles

-

Away

10/10/2021

San Francisco

-

Home

10/17/2021

Cleveland

-

Away

10/24/2021

Houston

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

October
3
2021

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
4:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16827508
NCAA Men's Soccer

How to Watch Michigan at Indiana in College Soccer

3 minutes ago
Sep 11, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Youngstown State Penguins running back Jaleel McLaughlin (8) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Youngstown State vs. Northern Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

51 minutes ago
Sep 26, 2021; Inglewood, California, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks to make a pass in the second half of the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New England Patriots: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/3/2021

58 minutes ago
Sep 26, 2021; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Lions linebacker Charles Harris sacks Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson during the second half of the Lions' 19-17 loss at Ford Field on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Mandatory Credit: Junfu Han-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Baltimore Ravens vs. Denver Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/3/2021

59 minutes ago
Sep 26, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) carries the ball as San Francisco 49ers cornerback Jimmie Ward (1) pursues during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Green Bay Packers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/3/2021

1 hour ago
Sep 26, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) celebrates after a touchdown by fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/3/2021

1 hour ago
Indianapolis Colts safety Khari Willis (37) works to bring down Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson Jr. (27) on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, during a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
NFL

Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/3/2021

1 hour ago
Sep 26, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive back Jaquan Johnson (46) hits Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) near the goal line during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Washington Football Team vs. Atlanta Falcons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/3/2021

1 hour ago
USATSI_16860547
Golf

How to Watch Sanderson Farms Championship, Second Round

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy