Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/3/2021

Indianapolis Colts safety Khari Willis (37) works to bring down Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson Jr. (27) on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, during a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Something has to give when the Los Angeles Rams (3-0) bring a three-game winning streak into a matchup October 3, 2021 with the Arizona Cardinals (3-0), who are on their own three-game win streak. In the story below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rams vs. Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, October 3, 2021

Sunday, October 3, 2021 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Los Angeles and Arizona Stats

This year, the Rams put up 10.0 more points per game (31.7) than the Cardinals allow (21.7).

The Rams average 388.0 yards per game, 45.3 more yards than the 342.7 the Cardinals allow per matchup.

This year, the Rams have two turnovers, five fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (7).

The Cardinals score 34.3 points per game, 13.6 more than the Rams surrender (20.7).

The Cardinals collect 432.3 yards per game, 61.6 more yards than the 370.7 the Rams give up.

The Cardinals have four turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Rams.

Rams Impact Players

This year Matthew Stafford has 942 passing yards (314.0 yards per game) while going 66-for-94 (70.2%) and throwing nine touchdowns with one interception.

Darrell Henderson has racked up a team-best 123 rushing yards (41.0 per game) plus two touchdowns. He has added four catches for 46 yards .

Cooper Kupp has 25 receptions for a team-high 367 yards (122.3 per game) and five touchdowns.

This season Justin Hollins leads the team with 2.0 sacks and has added 1.0 TFL and 12 tackles.

This season Kenny Young has totaled 25 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and one sack, leading his team in tackles.

Jalen Ramsey has intercepted one pass to lead the team while adding 20 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and two passes defended.

Rams Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Aaron Donald DT Rest Full Participation In Practice Andrew Whitworth OL Rest Full Participation In Practice Leonard Floyd OLB Ankle Full Participation In Practice Robert Rochell DB Illness Limited Participation In Practice Terrell Lewis OLB Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Tutu Atwell WR Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Darrell Henderson RB Ribs Limited Participation In Practice

Cardinals Impact Players

Kyler Murray has thrown for 1,005 yards while completing 76.5% of his passes, with seven touchdowns and four interceptions (335.0 yards per game). He's also carried the ball 17 times for 70 yards and three touchdowns.

Chase Edmonds has racked up a team-best 135 rushing yards (45.0 per game) and zero touchdowns. He has added 16 receptions for 121 yards .

This season Christian Kirk has 15 catches and leads the team with 239 yards (79.7 per game) while hauling in two touchdowns.

This season Chandler Jones leads the team with 5.0 sacks and has added 5.0 TFL and nine tackles.

Isaiah Simmons' 23 tackles and one interception make him the team's tackle leader.

This season Byron Murphy leads the team with two interceptions and has added 11 tackles and five passes defended.

Cardinals Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status DeAndre Hopkins WR Ribs Full Participation In Practice Eno Benjamin RB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Justin Pugh OL Back Did Not Participate In Practice Justin Murray OL Back Did Not Participate In Practice Kelvin Beachum OL Ribs Did Not Participate In Practice

Rams Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/12/2021 Bears W 34-14 Home 9/19/2021 Colts W 27-24 Away 9/26/2021 Buccaneers W 34-24 Home 10/3/2021 Cardinals - Home 10/7/2021 Seahawks - Away 10/17/2021 Giants - Away 10/24/2021 Lions - Home

Cardinals Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/12/2021 Tennessee W 38-13 Away 9/19/2021 Minnesota W 34-33 Home 9/26/2021 Jacksonville W 31-19 Away 10/3/2021 Los Angeles - Away 10/10/2021 San Francisco - Home 10/17/2021 Cleveland - Away 10/24/2021 Houston - Home

Regional restrictions apply.