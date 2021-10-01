Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/3/2021

Something has to give when the Los Angeles Rams (3-0) bring a three-game winning streak into a matchup October 3, 2021 with the Arizona Cardinals (3-0), who are on their own three-game win streak. In the story below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Rams vs. Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, October 3, 2021
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: SoFi Stadium
Los Angeles and Arizona Stats
- This year, the Rams put up 10.0 more points per game (31.7) than the Cardinals allow (21.7).
- The Rams average 388.0 yards per game, 45.3 more yards than the 342.7 the Cardinals allow per matchup.
- This year, the Rams have two turnovers, five fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (7).
- The Cardinals score 34.3 points per game, 13.6 more than the Rams surrender (20.7).
- The Cardinals collect 432.3 yards per game, 61.6 more yards than the 370.7 the Rams give up.
- The Cardinals have four turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Rams.
Rams Impact Players
- This year Matthew Stafford has 942 passing yards (314.0 yards per game) while going 66-for-94 (70.2%) and throwing nine touchdowns with one interception.
- Darrell Henderson has racked up a team-best 123 rushing yards (41.0 per game) plus two touchdowns. He has added four catches for 46 yards .
- Cooper Kupp has 25 receptions for a team-high 367 yards (122.3 per game) and five touchdowns.
- This season Justin Hollins leads the team with 2.0 sacks and has added 1.0 TFL and 12 tackles.
- This season Kenny Young has totaled 25 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and one sack, leading his team in tackles.
- Jalen Ramsey has intercepted one pass to lead the team while adding 20 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and two passes defended.
Rams Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Aaron Donald
DT
Rest
Full Participation In Practice
Andrew Whitworth
OL
Rest
Full Participation In Practice
Leonard Floyd
OLB
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
Robert Rochell
DB
Illness
Limited Participation In Practice
Terrell Lewis
OLB
Rest
Did Not Participate In Practice
Tutu Atwell
WR
Illness
Did Not Participate In Practice
Darrell Henderson
RB
Ribs
Limited Participation In Practice
Cardinals Impact Players
- Kyler Murray has thrown for 1,005 yards while completing 76.5% of his passes, with seven touchdowns and four interceptions (335.0 yards per game). He's also carried the ball 17 times for 70 yards and three touchdowns.
- Chase Edmonds has racked up a team-best 135 rushing yards (45.0 per game) and zero touchdowns. He has added 16 receptions for 121 yards .
- This season Christian Kirk has 15 catches and leads the team with 239 yards (79.7 per game) while hauling in two touchdowns.
- This season Chandler Jones leads the team with 5.0 sacks and has added 5.0 TFL and nine tackles.
- Isaiah Simmons' 23 tackles and one interception make him the team's tackle leader.
- This season Byron Murphy leads the team with two interceptions and has added 11 tackles and five passes defended.
Cardinals Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
DeAndre Hopkins
WR
Ribs
Full Participation In Practice
Eno Benjamin
RB
Hamstring
Limited Participation In Practice
Justin Pugh
OL
Back
Did Not Participate In Practice
Justin Murray
OL
Back
Did Not Participate In Practice
Kelvin Beachum
OL
Ribs
Did Not Participate In Practice
Rams Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/12/2021
Bears
W 34-14
Home
9/19/2021
Colts
W 27-24
Away
9/26/2021
Buccaneers
W 34-24
Home
10/3/2021
Cardinals
-
Home
10/7/2021
Seahawks
-
Away
10/17/2021
Giants
-
Away
10/24/2021
Lions
-
Home
Cardinals Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/12/2021
Tennessee
W 38-13
Away
9/19/2021
Minnesota
W 34-33
Home
9/26/2021
Jacksonville
W 31-19
Away
10/3/2021
Los Angeles
-
Away
10/10/2021
San Francisco
-
Home
10/17/2021
Cleveland
-
Away
10/24/2021
Houston
-
Home
