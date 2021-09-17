Arizona Cardinals vs. Minnesota Vikings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/19/2021

September 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Arizona Cardinals vs. Minnesota Vikings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds (2) is tackled by Tennessee Titans cornerback Janoris Jenkins (20) during the secondquarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. Titans Cards 113

Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds (2) is tackled by Tennessee Titans cornerback Janoris Jenkins (20) during the secondquarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. Titans Cards 113

The Arizona Cardinals (1-0) host the Minnesota Vikings (0-1) at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, September 19, 2021. In the story below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cardinals vs. Vikings

Betting Information for Arizona vs. Minnesota

Cardinals vs Vikings Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Cardinals

-3.5

50.5

Arizona and Minnesota Stats

  • The Cardinals put up 4.1 fewer points per game (25.6) than the Vikings allowed (29.7) last year.
  • The Cardinals collected just 8.7 fewer yards per game (384.6) than the Vikings allowed per contest (393.3) last season.
  • Last year the Cardinals had 21 turnovers, one fewer than the Vikings had takeaways (22).
  • The Vikings averaged 26.9 points per game last season, 4.0 more than the Cardinals gave up (22.9).
  • The Vikings averaged 41.4 more yards per game (393.3) than the Cardinals allowed per matchup (351.9) last season.
  • The Vikings turned the ball over two more times (23 total) than the Cardinals forced turnovers (21) last season.

Cardinals Impact Players

  • Last year Kyler Murray totaled 3,971 passing yards (248.2 per game) while going 375-for-558 (67.2%) and throwing for 26 touchdowns with 12 interceptions. He tacked on 819 rushing yards (a team high) on 133 carries with 11 touchdowns, averaging 51.2 yards per game.
  • Last season DeAndre Hopkins was targeted 160 times and amassed 115 catches for 1,407 yards and six touchdowns.
  • Last season, J.J. Watt registered 5.0 sacks, 14.0 TFL, 52 tackles, and one interception.
  • Budda Baker collected 118 tackles, 7.0 TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions over the course of his most recent campaign.

Vikings Impact Players

  • Kirk Cousins threw for 4,265 yards while completing 67.6% of his passes last year, with 35 touchdowns and 13 interceptions (266.6 yards per game).
  • Dalvin Cook ran for 1,557 yards on 312 carries (97.3 yards per game) while scoring 16 touchdowns a season ago. He also averaged 22.6 receiving yards per game, grabbing 44 passes for 361 yards and one touchdown.
  • Last season Justin Jefferson was targeted 125 times and had 88 catches for 1,400 yards (87.5 ypg) with seven touchdowns.
  • Last season Everson Griffen racked up 6.0 sacks, 7.0 TFL and 33 tackles.
  • Eric Kendricks' 2020 campaign saw him total 107 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and three interceptions.
  • Last season Harrison Smith grabbed five interceptions and added 89 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 0.5 sacks, and 10 passes defended.

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

September
19
2021

Minnesota Vikings at Arizona Cardinals

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
4:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds (2) is tackled by Tennessee Titans cornerback Janoris Jenkins (20) during the secondquarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. Titans Cards 113
NFL

Arizona Cardinals vs. Minnesota Vikings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/19/2021

Sep 12, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/19/2021

Sep 12, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell (25) runs with the ball against the Detroit Lions during the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Philadelphia Eagles vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/19/2021

Cincinnati Bengals fans watch a replay as the chains come out to measure a run by Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) in overtime of the NFL Week One game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Minnesota Vikings at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. The Bengals won 27-24 on a last minute field goal in overtime. Minnesota Vikings At Cincinnati Bengals
NFL

Chicago Bears vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/19/2021

Sep 12, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots defensive back Adrian Phillips (21) tackles Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin (37) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/19/2021

Sep 12, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New York Jets running back Tevin Coleman (23) carries as Carolina Panthers linebacker Jermaine Carter (4) defends in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

New York Jets vs. New England Patriots: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/19/2021

Sep 12, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) avoids New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney (29) to throw a touchdown pass during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Denver Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/19/2021

Sep 13, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws the game winning touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens in overtime during Monday Night Football at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/19/2021

Sep 12, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New York Jets cornerback Javelin Guidry (40) grabs onto Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/19/2021

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy