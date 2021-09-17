Arizona Cardinals vs. Minnesota Vikings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/19/2021

Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds (2) is tackled by Tennessee Titans cornerback Janoris Jenkins (20) during the secondquarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. Titans Cards 113

The Arizona Cardinals (1-0) host the Minnesota Vikings (0-1) at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, September 19, 2021. In the story below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cardinals vs. Vikings

Game Day: Sunday, September 19, 2021

Sunday, September 19, 2021 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: State Farm Stadium

Betting Information for Arizona vs. Minnesota

Favorite Spread Total Cardinals -3.5 50.5

Arizona and Minnesota Stats

The Cardinals put up 4.1 fewer points per game (25.6) than the Vikings allowed (29.7) last year.

The Cardinals collected just 8.7 fewer yards per game (384.6) than the Vikings allowed per contest (393.3) last season.

Last year the Cardinals had 21 turnovers, one fewer than the Vikings had takeaways (22).

The Vikings averaged 26.9 points per game last season, 4.0 more than the Cardinals gave up (22.9).

The Vikings averaged 41.4 more yards per game (393.3) than the Cardinals allowed per matchup (351.9) last season.

The Vikings turned the ball over two more times (23 total) than the Cardinals forced turnovers (21) last season.

Cardinals Impact Players

Last year Kyler Murray totaled 3,971 passing yards (248.2 per game) while going 375-for-558 (67.2%) and throwing for 26 touchdowns with 12 interceptions. He tacked on 819 rushing yards (a team high) on 133 carries with 11 touchdowns, averaging 51.2 yards per game.

Last season DeAndre Hopkins was targeted 160 times and amassed 115 catches for 1,407 yards and six touchdowns.

Last season, J.J. Watt registered 5.0 sacks, 14.0 TFL, 52 tackles, and one interception.

Budda Baker collected 118 tackles, 7.0 TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions over the course of his most recent campaign.

Vikings Impact Players

Kirk Cousins threw for 4,265 yards while completing 67.6% of his passes last year, with 35 touchdowns and 13 interceptions (266.6 yards per game).

Dalvin Cook ran for 1,557 yards on 312 carries (97.3 yards per game) while scoring 16 touchdowns a season ago. He also averaged 22.6 receiving yards per game, grabbing 44 passes for 361 yards and one touchdown.

Last season Justin Jefferson was targeted 125 times and had 88 catches for 1,400 yards (87.5 ypg) with seven touchdowns.

Last season Everson Griffen racked up 6.0 sacks, 7.0 TFL and 33 tackles.

Eric Kendricks' 2020 campaign saw him total 107 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and three interceptions.

Last season Harrison Smith grabbed five interceptions and added 89 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 0.5 sacks, and 10 passes defended.

