    October 8, 2021
    Oct 3, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds (2) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

    The San Francisco 49ers (2-2) visit a streaking Arizona Cardinals (4-0) team on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at State Farm Stadium. The Cardinals have won four straight games. In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Cardinals vs. 49ers

    Betting Information for Arizona vs. San Francisco

    Cardinals vs 49ers Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Cardinals

    -5

    49

    Arizona and San Francisco Stats

    • This year, the Cardinals score 9.5 more points per game (35.0) than the 49ers allow (25.5).
    • The Cardinals rack up 103.7 more yards per game (440.5) than the 49ers allow per contest (336.8).
    • The Cardinals have turned the ball over three more times (4 total) than the 49ers have forced a turnover (1) this season.
    • This year the 49ers score 5.5 more points per game (26.8) than the Cardinals give up (21.3).
    • The 49ers average only 18.5 more yards per game (375.8) than the Cardinals allow per matchup (357.3).
    • This year the 49ers have six turnovers, three fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (9).

    Cardinals Impact Players

    • Kyler Murray has 1,273 passing yards (318.3 per game) and a 76.1% completion percentage (102-for-134), tossing nine touchdown passes and four interceptions. He also has 109 rushing yards on 23 carries (with three touchdowns).
    • Chase Edmonds has 43 rushing attempts for a team-high 255 rushing yards (63.8 per game) and zero touchdowns. He also has 20 catches for 140 receiving yards (35.0 per game).
    • A.J. Green has been targeted 24 times and has 15 catches, leading his team with 248 yards (62.0 ypg) while scoring two touchdowns.
    • Chandler Jones has 5.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 5.0 TFL and nine tackles.
    • Jordan Hicks has collected 30 tackles and one sack, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
    • Byron Murphy has picked off three passes to lead the team while adding 14 tackles and six passes defended.

    Cardinals Injuries: Devon Kennard: Out (Calf), Chris Banjo: Questionable (Hamstring), Darrell Daniels: Questionable (Thigh), Jordan Phillips: Questionable (Illness)

    49ers Impact Players

    • This year Jimmy Garoppolo has recorded 925 passing yards (231.3 per game) while going 78-for-118 (66.1%) and throwing for five touchdowns with two interceptions.
    • Elijah Mitchell has taken 36 carries for a team-leading 146 rushing yards (36.5 per game) while scoring one touchdown.
    • This year Deebo Samuel has 28 catches for a team-high 490 yards (122.5 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • Nick Bosa has collected a team-leading 4.0 sacks, while adding 6.0 TFL and 14 tackles.
    • Over his current campaign, Fred Warner has 36 tackles and 2.0 TFL, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.

    49ers Injuries: Deebo Samuel: Questionable (Illness), Ahkello Witherspoon: Questionable (Hamstring), Emmanuel Moseley: Out (Concussion), Dontae Johnson: Out (Groin), K'Waun Williams: Out (Knee), Raheem Mostert: Questionable (Knee), Ezekiel Ansah: Out (Biceps)

    How To Watch

    October
    10
    2021

    San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    4:25
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
