Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

The San Francisco 49ers (3-4) square off against a familiar opponent when they host the Arizona Cardinals (7-1) on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Levi's Stadium in a NFC West battle. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch 49ers vs. Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, November 7, 2021

Sunday, November 7, 2021 Game Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Levi's Stadium

Levi's Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:

San Francisco and Arizona Stats

This year, the 49ers rack up 6.7 more points per game (24) than the Cardinals give up (17.3).

The 49ers collect 50.7 more yards per game (369.7) than the Cardinals allow per matchup (319).

This year, the 49ers have 11 turnovers, three fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (14).

This season the Cardinals put up 6.4 more points per game (30.8) than the 49ers give up (24.4).

The Cardinals rack up 69.6 more yards per game (393.6) than the 49ers give up per contest (324).

The Cardinals have turned the ball over four more times (9 total) than the 49ers have forced a turnover (5) this season.

49ers Impact Players

Jimmy Garoppolo has passed for 1,428 yards (111-for-173), with six touchdowns and four interceptions (204 YPG).

Elijah Mitchell has 81 carries for a team-high 433 rushing yards (61.9 per game) and three touchdowns.

Deebo Samuel has been targeted 72 times and has 44 catches, leading his team with 819 yards (117 ypg) while hauling in four touchdowns.

This season Nick Bosa leads the team with seven sacks and has added 11 TFL and 26 tackles.

Fred Warner has collected 61 tackles and four TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

Josh Norman has picked off one pass to lead the team while adding 26 tackles, three TFL, and three passes defended.

49ers Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Jimmie Ward DB Quad Out Deebo Samuel WR Calf Questionable Elijah Mitchell RB Rib Questionable Maurice Hurst DT Calf Out Trent Williams OT Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Marcell Harris LB Thumb Full Participation In Practice

Cardinals Impact Players

Kyler Murray has passed for 2,276 yards (186-of-256), with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions (284.5 yards per game). He's also rushed 49 times for 147 yards and three touchdowns.

Chase Edmonds has picked up a team-best 427 rushing yards (53.4 per game) and one touchdown. He has tacked on 30 receptions for 211 yards .

This season DeAndre Hopkins has 35 catches and leads the team with 486 yards (60.8 per game) while scoring seven touchdowns.

This season Markus Golden leads the team with six sacks and has added three TFL and 24 tackles.

Over the current campaign, Jordan Hicks has collected 56 tackles, three TFL, and three sacks and leads the team in tackles.

This season Byron Murphy leads the team with three interceptions and has added 30 tackles and eight passes defended.

Cardinals Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Justin Pugh OL Calf Full Participation In Practice Rashard Lawrence DT Calf Out Max Garcia OL Achilles Questionable Chase Edmonds RB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Zaven Collins LB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice James Wiggins S Knee Out Jonathan Ward RB Concussion Out Kyler Murray QB Ankle Questionable DeAndre Hopkins WR Hamstring Questionable

49ers Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/10/2021 Cardinals L 17-10 Away 10/24/2021 Colts L 30-18 Home 10/31/2021 Bears W 33-22 Away 11/7/2021 Cardinals - Home 11/15/2021 Rams - Home 11/21/2021 Jaguars - Away 11/28/2021 Vikings - Home

Cardinals Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/17/2021 Cleveland W 37-14 Away 10/24/2021 Houston W 31-5 Home 10/28/2021 Green Bay L 24-21 Home 11/7/2021 San Francisco - Away 11/14/2021 Carolina - Home 11/21/2021 Seattle - Away 12/5/2021 Chicago - Away

