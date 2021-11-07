Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 7, 2021
    How to Watch Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 31, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

    The San Francisco 49ers (3-4) square off against a familiar opponent when they host the Arizona Cardinals (7-1) on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Levi's Stadium in a NFC West battle. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch 49ers vs. Cardinals

    San Francisco and Arizona Stats

    • This year, the 49ers rack up 6.7 more points per game (24) than the Cardinals give up (17.3).
    • The 49ers collect 50.7 more yards per game (369.7) than the Cardinals allow per matchup (319).
    • This year, the 49ers have 11 turnovers, three fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (14).
    • This season the Cardinals put up 6.4 more points per game (30.8) than the 49ers give up (24.4).
    • The Cardinals rack up 69.6 more yards per game (393.6) than the 49ers give up per contest (324).
    • The Cardinals have turned the ball over four more times (9 total) than the 49ers have forced a turnover (5) this season.

    49ers Impact Players

    • Jimmy Garoppolo has passed for 1,428 yards (111-for-173), with six touchdowns and four interceptions (204 YPG).
    • Elijah Mitchell has 81 carries for a team-high 433 rushing yards (61.9 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • Deebo Samuel has been targeted 72 times and has 44 catches, leading his team with 819 yards (117 ypg) while hauling in four touchdowns.
    • This season Nick Bosa leads the team with seven sacks and has added 11 TFL and 26 tackles.
    • Fred Warner has collected 61 tackles and four TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
    • Josh Norman has picked off one pass to lead the team while adding 26 tackles, three TFL, and three passes defended.

    49ers Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Jimmie Ward

    DB

    Quad

    Out

    Deebo Samuel

    WR

    Calf

    Questionable

    Elijah Mitchell

    RB

    Rib

    Questionable

    Maurice Hurst

    DT

    Calf

    Out

    Trent Williams

    OT

    Ankle

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Marcell Harris

    LB

    Thumb

    Full Participation In Practice

    Cardinals Impact Players

    • Kyler Murray has passed for 2,276 yards (186-of-256), with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions (284.5 yards per game). He's also rushed 49 times for 147 yards and three touchdowns.
    • Chase Edmonds has picked up a team-best 427 rushing yards (53.4 per game) and one touchdown. He has tacked on 30 receptions for 211 yards .
    • This season DeAndre Hopkins has 35 catches and leads the team with 486 yards (60.8 per game) while scoring seven touchdowns.
    • This season Markus Golden leads the team with six sacks and has added three TFL and 24 tackles.
    • Over the current campaign, Jordan Hicks has collected 56 tackles, three TFL, and three sacks and leads the team in tackles.
    • This season Byron Murphy leads the team with three interceptions and has added 30 tackles and eight passes defended.

    Cardinals Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Justin Pugh

    OL

    Calf

    Full Participation In Practice

    Rashard Lawrence

    DT

    Calf

    Out

    Max Garcia

    OL

    Achilles

    Questionable

    Chase Edmonds

    RB

    Shoulder

    Full Participation In Practice

    Zaven Collins

    LB

    Shoulder

    Full Participation In Practice

    James Wiggins

    S

    Knee

    Out

    Jonathan Ward

    RB

    Concussion

    Out

    Kyler Murray

    QB

    Ankle

    Questionable

    DeAndre Hopkins

    WR

    Hamstring

    Questionable

    49ers Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/10/2021

    Cardinals

    L 17-10

    Away

    10/24/2021

    Colts

    L 30-18

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Bears

    W 33-22

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Cardinals

    -

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Rams

    -

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Jaguars

    -

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Vikings

    -

    Home

    Cardinals Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/17/2021

    Cleveland

    W 37-14

    Away

    10/24/2021

    Houston

    W 31-5

    Home

    10/28/2021

    Green Bay

    L 24-21

    Home

    11/7/2021

    San Francisco

    -

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Carolina

    -

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Seattle

    -

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Chicago

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    7
    2021

    Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    4:25
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

