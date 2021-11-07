Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

How to Watch Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Francisco 49ers (3-4) square off against a familiar opponent when they host the Arizona Cardinals (7-1) on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Levi's Stadium in a NFC West battle. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch 49ers vs. Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, November 7, 2021
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Levi's Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
San Francisco and Arizona Stats
- This year, the 49ers rack up 6.7 more points per game (24) than the Cardinals give up (17.3).
- The 49ers collect 50.7 more yards per game (369.7) than the Cardinals allow per matchup (319).
- This year, the 49ers have 11 turnovers, three fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (14).
- This season the Cardinals put up 6.4 more points per game (30.8) than the 49ers give up (24.4).
- The Cardinals rack up 69.6 more yards per game (393.6) than the 49ers give up per contest (324).
- The Cardinals have turned the ball over four more times (9 total) than the 49ers have forced a turnover (5) this season.
49ers Impact Players
- Jimmy Garoppolo has passed for 1,428 yards (111-for-173), with six touchdowns and four interceptions (204 YPG).
- Elijah Mitchell has 81 carries for a team-high 433 rushing yards (61.9 per game) and three touchdowns.
- Deebo Samuel has been targeted 72 times and has 44 catches, leading his team with 819 yards (117 ypg) while hauling in four touchdowns.
- This season Nick Bosa leads the team with seven sacks and has added 11 TFL and 26 tackles.
- Fred Warner has collected 61 tackles and four TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
- Josh Norman has picked off one pass to lead the team while adding 26 tackles, three TFL, and three passes defended.
49ers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Jimmie Ward
DB
Quad
Out
Deebo Samuel
WR
Calf
Questionable
Elijah Mitchell
RB
Rib
Questionable
Maurice Hurst
DT
Calf
Out
Trent Williams
OT
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Marcell Harris
LB
Thumb
Full Participation In Practice
Cardinals Impact Players
- Kyler Murray has passed for 2,276 yards (186-of-256), with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions (284.5 yards per game). He's also rushed 49 times for 147 yards and three touchdowns.
- Chase Edmonds has picked up a team-best 427 rushing yards (53.4 per game) and one touchdown. He has tacked on 30 receptions for 211 yards .
- This season DeAndre Hopkins has 35 catches and leads the team with 486 yards (60.8 per game) while scoring seven touchdowns.
- This season Markus Golden leads the team with six sacks and has added three TFL and 24 tackles.
- Over the current campaign, Jordan Hicks has collected 56 tackles, three TFL, and three sacks and leads the team in tackles.
- This season Byron Murphy leads the team with three interceptions and has added 30 tackles and eight passes defended.
Cardinals Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Justin Pugh
OL
Calf
Full Participation In Practice
Rashard Lawrence
DT
Calf
Out
Max Garcia
OL
Achilles
Questionable
Chase Edmonds
RB
Shoulder
Full Participation In Practice
Zaven Collins
LB
Shoulder
Full Participation In Practice
James Wiggins
S
Knee
Out
Jonathan Ward
RB
Concussion
Out
Kyler Murray
QB
Ankle
Questionable
DeAndre Hopkins
WR
Hamstring
Questionable
49ers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/10/2021
Cardinals
L 17-10
Away
10/24/2021
Colts
L 30-18
Home
10/31/2021
Bears
W 33-22
Away
11/7/2021
Cardinals
-
Home
11/15/2021
Rams
-
Home
11/21/2021
Jaguars
-
Away
11/28/2021
Vikings
-
Home
Cardinals Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/17/2021
Cleveland
W 37-14
Away
10/24/2021
Houston
W 31-5
Home
10/28/2021
Green Bay
L 24-21
Home
11/7/2021
San Francisco
-
Away
11/14/2021
Carolina
-
Home
11/21/2021
Seattle
-
Away
12/5/2021
Chicago
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.